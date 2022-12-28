Single-family home construction in Waco dips

The list of permits issued to build new single-family homes in Waco used to run longer than the proverbial letter to grandma. Now it is more like a blurb, thanks to rising interest rates, recession fears and less confidence speculative homes will find a buyer in a timely fashion.

Homebuilders typically hibernate during cold weather, the chill and moisture of November and December not conducive to pouring slabs or installing roofs. But numbers during 2022’s last half seemingly dropped prematurely, possibly reflecting national and regional housing trends.

Waco issued 18 permits in October to people wanting to build single-family homes, a decline from 38 issued in October last year. During the calendar year through October, the city issued 563 permits compared with 571 during the first 10 months of 2021, according to Karr Ingham, a West Texas economist who compiles a monthly snapshot of trends in Waco.

Ingham said Waco’s permit output in October “tanked,” producing the lowest monthly total since the 14 issued in January 2016.

In November, Waco issued 12 permits to build new homes, one more than the 11 in the same month last year, according to the list compiled by the local office of the Associated General Contractors of America. Hewitt took up the slack, issuing permits for 24 new homes, up from three the previous November.

Ingham’s monthly report includes only permits issued in Waco, not in surrounding areas.

“From the builders I’ve heard from, they are not comfortable starting work on a home right now, not for any particular reason but due to the climate in general,” said Bobby Horner, spokesperson for Waco’s inspection services department.

“Not as many contractors are starting new houses at the moment,” said Craig Vrbas, a longtime employee at the Gross-Yowell lumberyard on Franklin Avenue. “Will it pick up? We’ll see. They’re waiting to see what happens now. Our volume is down maybe 10% to 15%, not on a particular item but in general.”

Laura Sterr, a regional sales manager for Stylecraft Builders, said the company started building fewer speculative homes when the fourth quarter of the year arrived. But she said demand remains strong. Stylecraft sold more than 50 homes last month and has sold 65 so far this month in the area stretching from Bryan-College Station to Fort Hood to Waco. Sterr said at least 20 of the more than 50 homes sold last month were in Greater Waco.

“It’s said that people don’t buy homes during the holidays, but December has been pretty good for us,” Sterr said.

She said other commonly accepted beliefs about building and marketing homes have been turned on their head, thanks in part to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic shifts.

“At the height of the housing craze, we were limiting sales because we couldn’t service everyone wanting to buy a home,” Sterr said. “Now we’re not limiting sales, though we have adjusted the number of houses we release into inventory.”

She said Stylecraft also began rationing sales when interest rates were at their lowest “because we were getting a lot of investors scooping up everything they could before homeowners could act.”

That dilemma has corrected itself as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates.

“I don’t know if we’ll ever get back to how fast things were 12 to 18 months ago,” customer homebuilder Keith Gunn said of the breathtaking sales pace builders saw. “But my part of the market has not slowed much.”

He rattled off new homes under construction or just completed in Badger Ranch, Hidden Valley, Tanglewood and Creekside. He has a “blend” of jobs continuing in Lorena, Robinson and West. His custom-built homes start at $450,000, “but most are quite a bit taller than that.”

“I have lots in different places, but I haven’t decided if I want to start spec houses. I’m not in a hurry to build them,” Gunn said. “I haven’t had many subcontractors contacting me, saying, ‘Hey, we’re out of work.’”

Buyers run the gamut from business owners and empty-nesters to college professors and coaches, said Gunn, who remains optimistic.

“Waco has always been insulated from larger markets,” Gunn said. “Dirt is still affordable. Jobs are still available. Lumber prices have come down, though lumberyards are not taking as many orders. It always slows down around the holidays, but the volume of what we have has not slowed.”

He said supply chain issues and lumber prices have eased, but high-end appliances seemingly have a mind of their own. He said some who moved into their homes three or four months ago still await delivery.

Homebuilder Scott Bland said Greater Waco still suffers from “an incredibly low supply” of homes, a condition exacerbated by rising interest rates and inflation. He said someone pondering launching a new subdivision must consider the start-up costs related to installing streets and infrastructure.

“But people aren’t being laid off or anything like that,” Bland said. “It’s an odd situation for us. This rate thing is causing us to have bigger supply issues. When they do go down, there is not going to be much out there for people to buy. We won’t be able to build fast enough to fill the void nine months from now, when summertime arrives and people are sitting on a ton of equity, and the Fed eases back on what it’s doing. We’ll see a rush on houses again.”

Bland said maybe the housing market needed a break from something of a frenzy.

“This allowed pricing to stabilize,” he said. “We’re in a much better position going out than coming in, unless we have another pandemic.”

Homes sold for an average $361,430 in October, 29% more than the $280,212 norm in the same month last year.