Slow Rise on the Brazos pizza planned for former steakhouse, Manny's site

"They don't have to drive quite as far," Swartz said of his new site.

He plans live music, family games, docking space for water craft, including kayaks, weekend brunches and seating for 150 to 200.

He shared theories on why the building remained vacant four years.

"It's intimidating. The footprint is so big, it almost feels too big to be a restaurant. Maybe the river scared people off. The deck looked destroyed, scrunched up," Swartz said. "But it was hung up, not scrunched up. It lost a flotation device, which we will replace. There really are no major issues. The AC needs upgrading. We'll do some painting and make minor repairs."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He declined comment on how much the group may spend on repairs, saying insurance may get involved in covering damages caused by theft or vandalism. Swartz said his team is leasing the building from Brazos River Partnership III, which is listed as the owner by the McLennan County Appraisal District. The property is appraised at $1.5 million for tax purposes.

Slow Rise Slice House in Woodway enjoys crowds totaling 2,000 to 4,000 weekly, said Swartz, who believes his riverside location could match that.