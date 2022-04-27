Slow Rise Slice House making an impression on Brazos River

A gentle breeze rolls the Brazos River as the afternoon sun illuminates amber liquid in a glass. Diners lounge on deck furniture, engaging in conversation and accepting tableside deliveries of soda, pizza and Waco-brewed suds.

Welcome to Slow Rise on the Brazos, a second helping of what Brett Swartz and Jason Brock serve across town. They also own and operate Slow Rise Slice House on Woodway Drive, whose success persuaded them to take their concept on the road, to a location vacant since 2016.

Relaxing here seemingly requires little effort. Creating such a setting is another story. Swartz and Brock wanted to create a memorable experience. They used the old haunt of Manny's on the River, whose short stay created nary a ripple, and of the legendary Miller Family Lake Brazos Steakhouse.

Crews dismantled or replaced docks and decks damaged by floodwater, then applied a stairstep concept to link water with multiple riverfront dining areas. Visitors may meander from one covered deck to another, one with a metal roof, another painted in pastels. Staffers get a workout delivering orders.

Space is among its most impressive elements. The pizzeria offers room to wander, reflect, enjoy nature and pass time with family and friends. The building covers nearly 10,000 square feet, and seems even larger. Much of the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning equipment and ductwork is new and exposed, as is the style now. Earth tones dominate the outside color scheme. Swartz promised a climate-controlled atmosphere, one that would accommodate riverside dining even in cold weather, and delivered with infrared gas heaters.

Then there are those Air King High Velocity Air Circulators.

Swartz once called the rambling structure "intimidating," telling the Tribune-Herald others may have passed over the location because of its size. That was nearly a year ago. The pizzeria opened last week to packed crowds eager for good times and better food, including New York-style pies, chicken wings, salads and other munchies. Murals starring Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn, accurate right down to the beauty mark and diamond ear studs, respectively, greet visitors, as do signs pointing to "Booze & Food" and "Soda & Food."

Sitting at a table near the water on Wednesday were Garrett and Kendra Welch, Samantha Stewart, Shelly Morrow and Brittany Chopik, all friends and some colleagues at Premier ER and Emergency Care. They were enjoying a day off and taking in the new riverfront attraction, the restaurant near downtown, East Waco, Cameron Park and the Herring Avenue bridge.

"We're regulars across town," said Garrett Welch, making use of Wi-Fi to work on his laptop. Slow Rise's cross-town expansion suited this gathering fine, as they are China Spring residents now facing shorter trips.

Garrett Welch said he hopes Slow Rise on the Brazos has staying power. He thinks the location deserves a success story, situated in a downtown corridor experiencing growth due to Magnolia Market at the Silos, a resurgence downtown, and improvements along Elm Avenue.

Others at the table suggested the Woodway Drive location is more "kid friendly," at least for now. It offers games galore.

"It has a 'turf area,' and a lot of balls are being thrown," Kendra Welch said.

Swartz has tossed open his restaurant, but it remains a work in progress, a venue that will unveil its dining and entertainment options in phases. The menu has been expanded to include seafood elements not found across town. Swartz said he plans live music and family games, complementing the many TV sets strategically located across the property.

On Wednesday, nearly all were tuned to ESPN's pro football draft coverage.

And, yes, said a sign outside, the place "is still hiring."

