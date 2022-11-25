Smaller stores enjoy big Black Friday crowds in Waco

Sure, shoppers swarmed Walmart, Target, Kohl’s and other big boxers on Black Friday, but small and independently owned shops around Waco also had good stories to tell on a misty day some consider the unofficial start of Christmas.

The term pent-up demand often is used to explain robust spending that comes out of the blue. But Brent Bankston, whose space on South Valley Mills Drive sells vintage toys, comic books and sports cards, credited Bankston’s terrific Black Friday to nostalgia and consumer resignation.

“The floodgates seem to have opened up,” Bankston said as the big-screen TV mounted high on the wall behind him revealed a scoring deluge by the University of Texas Longhorns late in its victory over the Baylor University Bears.

But Bankston was not talking football. He said Black Friday seemed a departure from the past 60 to 90 days, that the buying public suddenly realized squeezing cash and credit cards until they squealed was no longer an option. Despite inflation, loss of discretionary income and economic uncertainty, Christmas is upon us. There are gifts to be bought.

“We’ve sold a lot of sports cards, rookie cards. Micah Parsons is selling well,” said Bankston of the Dallas Cowboys’ linebacker. “We’re selling a lot of nostalgia-based stuff. I sold a couple of Mickey Mantle cards this morning. We’ve had requests for Michael Jordan and Steph Curry. A man wearing a Baltimore Orioles cap was going through Brooks Robinson cards.”

He said the flow began Tuesday, bursting through on Friday.

Remoted-controlled vehicles lapped the field at HobbyTown Waco on Black Friday, as they do nearly every other day of the year. That nugget came courtesy of staffer Eric Lux, who estimated HobbyTown had processed 200 to 300 transactions by early afternoon. A visit revealed several parents and grandparents browsing with youngsters, their goal to spark interest in a worthwhile hobby or stoke an existing flame.

Lux took time to differentiate between “toy” and “hobby” remote-controlled vehicles, saying those in the hobby category are generally sturdier and have parts that can be repaired or replaced. He said HobbyTown carries remote-controlled vehicles ranging in price from $229 to nearly $2,000.

Filled with puzzles, model cars, science kits and drones, and with household games such as Twister, Operation and Jenga, HobbyTown Waco tends to get crowded fast. It also has a test course for remote-controlled units, as well as a work area for customers, particularly youngsters. At 3,000 square feet, it had a shoulder-to-shoulder feel on Black Friday. But co-owner Rossana Perkins said cramped conditions should disappear by spring.

“Our landlord has agreed to a remodel that will give us 12,000 square feet,” Perkins said. “That will make us one of the largest HobbyTown franchises in the country, definitely the largest in Texas.”

A line formed nearby outside the Half Price Books Outlet on Friday before the store opened. A second line formed later in the day at the cash register. Half Price charged only $1 per book during the sale, paperback or hardback and regardless of title. A buck could buy Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” Harper Lee’s “To Kill A Mockingbird,” or Sydney Thompson’s “The Theory and Practice of Old Time Dancing,” rumored to be a page-turner.

Toby Stano, of Moody, held an armload of children’s book and said she has several nieces and nephews who would love to have them.

“I bought a couple books earlier in the week, the first time I had ever been in this store,” Stano said. “They told me about today’s sale.”

Ali Herrero, from Spain, said simply she likes to read, explaining her presence at Half Price Books Outlet on a drizzly Black Friday. She planned to purchase at least 20 books combined for herself and her boyfriend, her areas of interest being business, psychology and diet and exercise.

Store manager Reagan Hill said Half Price Books Outlets, including Waco’s, accept books in bulk from Half Price Books stores. It does not buy books from the public as stores do, and charges no more than $4.99 for any book it carries. She said the outlet regularly holds sales, its most recent in September, when it allowed customers to fill a bag with books and pay $20 for the privilege.

Hill said that promotion generated 400 to 500 transactions, a total she believed the Black Friday $1-a-book deal would eclipse.

“If you’re a musician, this is where you come,” said Raul Munoz, who manages the Guitar Center store on Waco Drive. More popular items there on Black Friday were electronic drum kits and guitars priced at $99.

George Maillard, who is stationed at Fort Hood, found himself in the Waco area Friday and bought speakers at Guitar Center. Originally from the U.S. Virgin Islands, Maillard said he plays bass guitar in a band.

The parking lot at Waco’s remodeled Target store was not filled to overflowing around noon Friday as it has been on Black Fridays past. But a visit revealed a steady stream entering the store, and crowds concentrated in departments such as toys and games and electronics. A checkout stand absent customers one minute may have three or four next time around.

Congested best describes the Bagby Avenue entrance to Central Texas Marketplace shortly after noon. Once inside the shopping center, visitors encountered bumper-to-bumper traffic. It was like old times at Kohl’s, where a line leading to multiple registers extended to mid-store.

Follow-ups to Black Friday include Small Business Saturday, the last Saturday in November, launched by the American Express credit card company. Monday is Cyber Monday, when U.S. residents may do the most online shopping of the holiday season, according to analysts.

The National Retail Federation predicts 166 million people will shop between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, about 8 million more than last year. A poll by the federation shows three reasons why shoppers will hit the stores this weekend: good deals, tradition, and something to do over the holiday.