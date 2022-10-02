Snakes alive: Waco reptile store finds growing following

Shaun Jones sells reptiles in Waco, having moved here from Washington, D.C. No jokes, please, about politicians and sellers of snake oil.

Jones owns a growingly popular place at 2009 Franklin Ave. called Yox2 Reptiles Store. Would-be customers should avoid blinking while driving there. The sign on the door is smallish, and Jones shares a parking lot with the business next door. But Yox2 is generating a buzz, or a hiss.

Displayed in glass cases are creatures including the African fat-tailed gecko, a Mexican black kingsnake, green tree frogs, pixie frogs, a bearded dragon, a California kingsnake, a Texas brown tarantula, a burgundy goliath bird-eating tarantula, an albino leopard gecko, an Argentine black and white tegu, and several tortoises. Prices appear prominently, both wholesale and retail. The albino gecko, for example, fetches $50, the bearded dragon, $150, and the Mexican kingsnake, $250.

Green tree frogs run 25 greenbacks apiece, while supplies last.

Jones said he secures stock from various sources, including local breeders and online suppliers. He buys at wholesale and sells at retail, constantly researching prevailing rates and market trends. He sells some product on consignment, making display space available for a percentage.

"I thought I would make available something Waco did not have," said Jones, who arrived about two years ago. He grew up and attended school in Washington, D.C., and Maryland, delivered packages for FedEx, then began scouting career opportunities and lower living costs elsewhere. He introduced his own Yox2-branded clothing line of shorts and shirts, but switched his business focus to animal exotics after moving to Waco. He still applies his design skills by producing branded apparel for his employees.

"When I got here, I didn't have anything you see now," Jones said.

He built the holding areas and display cases his critters now occupy in what years ago was a photography studio. He keeps his personal collection in another area customers may visit if they show impressive interest.

His pets include Nigel, a caiman; a snapping turtle named Bowser; Spiro, a frilled lizard; Koba, a black-throated monitor lizard; Boo Baby, a red iguana; Milo, a river cooter; Thor and Nessie, black and white Argentine tegu lizards; and Knuckles, a red tegu.

"People try taking these from me. They want to buy them," Jones said with a smile. "I tell them there is a reason I keep them in here."

He said he relies heavily on social media to promote his shop. He also has visited the Waco Downtown Farmers Market a few Saturday mornings, cold-blooded props in tow, to charm attendees. On Saturday afternoons, he hosts shows at his shop that youngsters typically attend with their parents for $5 per person. The shows promote education and interaction.

He often provides animal snacks to youngsters entering the store, allowing them to safely interact with reptiles willing to accept handouts. These munchies do not include frozen and live mice regularly delivered to the shop.

As business surges, Jones said he feels cramped. He hopes to open a satellite location or two in the suburbs, where he would display and sell reptiles. Sales would continue on Franklin Avenue, but the site also would serve as his headquarters. Reptile breeding is conducted there, Jones said. He also sells reptile feed and bedding, and created a coloring book for kids.

Selling both indigenous and foreign animals, Jones said he had to secure multiple permits. But he is convinced he made the right business decision. He said some customers become friends who enjoy hanging out at the shop, swapping stories about collecting, and checking out new arrivals.

Dylan Bapp, a trucker from Dawson whose routes take him east to Florida and west to New Mexico, said snakes petrified him until he happened by Jones' shop and became acquainted with the inventory.

"I fell in love with them," Bapp said.

So far, he has shelled out for an albino California kingsnake, a bearded dragon lizard, and a lesser ball python.

Leighton Tindell visited the shop last weekend with his girlfriend, and they made themselves at home. He said he never fancied himself a reptile aficionado, but now snaps them up like baseball trading cards. His shopping list has featured turtles, tortoises, a bearded dragon and a ball python.

Jones said his client base draws from all ages and all walks of life. He said some hobbyists lost interest during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now are returning to the fold and enjoy what his shop offers. He believes younger people appreciate his devotion to social media and his constant updates.

He said other small pet shops seemingly have fallen by the wayside, leaving the field open to anyone desiring to make an impact.

Pet Supplies Plus, 203 Hewitt Drive, also sells reptiles, with supervisor Rachel Parker saying Saturday the store has snakes, tree frogs, a bearded dragon and a Russian tortoise, among other specimens. She said the store regularly tries to diversify its product line. Inventory besides reptiles includes hamsters, gerbils, Guinea pigs, parakeets, scorpions and tarantulas.

Parker said Pet Supplies Plus and Yox2 enjoy a friendly relationship. She said Jones and his team "seem like good guys," and are sometimes customers.