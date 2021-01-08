Soaring cost of materials in Waco, nationwide dogging builders

It comes down to supply and demand, Gross said.

“Yellow pine, used for framing, was priced at $350 per 1,000 board feet in mid-April,” he said. “Then it went to $1,000 in September, dropped quickly to $550, and now is back up to $950 per 1,000 board feet,” Gross said.

Despite the prices, and perhaps representing what is driving them, Gross-Yowell is as busy as it has ever been, he said.

“You used to figure $8 per foot for framing materials. Now you have to figure $15 a foot,” Gross said. “Framing budgets have increased 30% to 50% compared to lows for the year. Some guys might laugh at that and say the increase is more like 70%. Prices have gone up that much.”

Waco Habitat for Humanity CEO John Alexander said his organization, which builds homes for people who may not otherwise qualify for loans, said rising materials’ costs are bringing the heat. The trend likely will add $10,000 to the cost of each home Habitat builds this year, Alexander said.