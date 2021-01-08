Soaring cost of materials in Waco, nationwide dogging builders

Lumber and other building material prices continue to skyrocket, and Waco homebuilder Scott Bland used a simple example to explain what this means to his bottom line.
“A 4-by-8-foot sheet of plywood cost $8.50 in July. It costs $24 now,” Bland said. “On average, we’ll put 300 to 500 sheets in a home.
“You do the math.”
On the high end of the example, that single product type adds $7,750 to a home’s materials cost, meaning builders face swallowing hard and absorbing the cost or passing along the expense to customers. Lenders, meanwhile, use comparative costs to determine home values in a given area and apply those norms when weighing loan requests.
Those standards are not keeping pace with volatility in the market, said Taylor Gross, at Gross-Yowell building supply. Builders needing capital to erect homes may find themselves shortchanged by lenders whose price comparisons do not jibe with increased costs related to materials, Gross said.
“Will builders stop building? We’re close,” Bland said. “There are builders now out there saying, ‘Look at the numbers. We just can’t make any money.’ In six months, there could be a whole bunch of lots available.”
Industry sources say supply-chain disruptions, mill closings, tariffs on Canadian timber and natural disasters, including wildfires, have wreaked havoc with lumber deliveries. Suppliers who drastically cut production thinking COVID-19 would cripple the industry instead were shocked to see home construction blossom. Meanwhile, do-it-yourselfers, struck with cabin fever, donned masks and went shopping for materials to repair or remodel.
It comes down to supply and demand, Gross said.
“Yellow pine, used for framing, was priced at $350 per 1,000 board feet in mid-April,” he said. “Then it went to $1,000 in September, dropped quickly to $550, and now is back up to $950 per 1,000 board feet,” Gross said.
Despite the prices, and perhaps representing what is driving them, Gross-Yowell is as busy as it has ever been, he said.
“You used to figure $8 per foot for framing materials. Now you have to figure $15 a foot,” Gross said. “Framing budgets have increased 30% to 50% compared to lows for the year. Some guys might laugh at that and say the increase is more like 70%. Prices have gone up that much.”
Waco Habitat for Humanity CEO John Alexander said his organization, which builds homes for people who may not otherwise qualify for loans, said rising materials’ costs are bringing the heat. The trend likely will add $10,000 to the cost of each home Habitat builds this year, Alexander said.
“Our last two houses … the lumber prices tripled from last year for lumber packages. It’s just ridiculous, and it definitely affects our bottom line,” he said. “I haven’t heard exactly why it’s happening, but COVID-related supply chain issues have been mentioned. We hope to complete four homes this year, which probably means we’ll need to pursue more donations.
“We finance our own homes at zero interest. We get our money back over 30 years. We don’t realize a lot of financial gain. Increased housing costs simply means we can’t build as many houses.”
NeighborWorks Waco CEO Roy Nash said he feels Alexander’s pain. He started suffering sticker shock on building materials last summer, about the time NeighborWorks initiated work on Belmont Drive in South Waco, Nash said. NeighborWorks is collaborating with local builder Troy Glasson and Temple builder Pat Patterson to place duplexes there.
“Boy, did we have to go up on cost configurations, which will lead to higher rents, unfortunately,” Nash said. “I think the lumber tariffs started a lot of it, and I think that situation is being addressed, some alleviation is coming. But prices have impacted a lot of each house being built. We’re talking about lumber, plywood, roofing, decking and framing, at least.”
He said NeighborWorks’ rental property serves as incubators, allowing would-be homeowners time to finalize plans and accumulate financial resources.
Custom homebuilder Steve Sorrells said an accumulation of factors conspired to spawn the perfect storm homebuilders now face. He said the occasional hurricane blowing through the Gulf Coast did not help the situation, and COVID-19 prompted materials processing plants to shutter. Wildfires in the northwestern United States were among the “troubling” conditions.
He said ordering building supplies has become a crapshoot.
“You might need 16-week lead time on plumbing fixtures,” Sorrells said. “Clients have to make their selections much earlier in the process.”
Higher prices are not limited to homebuilding materials, said K. Paul Holt, president of the Waco office of Associated General Contractors of America. He said builders of commercial buildings also are dealing with them.
He produced correspondence from MBCI, which specializes in metal roofs, that states, “Our market continues to be very erratic and extremely volatile when it comes to raw material costs, especially steel. … The increases and challenges we face together are coming from all directions. Increased demand from the automotive and appliance sector continues to impact the price of raw materials.”
The letter states that, effective Feb. 1, structural steel prices would increase 18.5% and prices of other components would increase between 10% and 14%.
BC Steel Buildings, based in Oklahoma City, also advised local Associated General Contractor members that price increases of 10% to 18% would become effective immediately.
Housing demand remains strong, as evidenced by the 612 permits secured through November to build homes in Waco alone, not the surrounding communities. That is a 3.7% year-over-year increase.
But concern in the industry is growing.
The National Association of Homebuilders estimates that rising lumber costs have added $16,000 to the cost of a new single-family home.
With mortgage interest rates at historic lows, buyers remain plentiful.
“But builders are getting a little bit frustrated,” Bland said. “We can pass along only so much of the increased cost. We’re past the point of builders having to cut their own margins or putting less into their homes. We’ve got to get these labor and material costs back in line. We anticipate they are going back down, but we don’t know when or by how much. There’s no reason to believe they will go back down to where they were before. We’ll have to live with that.”
He said he believes interest rates will remain at rock-bottom one more year.
“The economic situation dictates rates not be raised. To do so would be political suicide,” Bland said.