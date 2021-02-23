Some Waco-area produce growers weather the storm, others not so fortunate

"I've heard of no one completely running out of feed, but some are putting hay out after clearing snow and ice from the bales. It's a little better now. We're starting to have cubes available."

After remaining in a deep freeze the past two weekends, the Waco Downtown Farmers Market will operate Saturday at its usual place, in the parking lot across from the McLennan County Courthouse, Executive Director Bethel Erickson-Bruce said. Vendors are feeling the pinch and eager to display their goods for public consumption, Erickson-Bruce said.

"I think most vendors definitely suffered difficulty due to the freeze, but it ended up being less bad than they anticipated," she said. "Assumptions were that it would be pretty devastating, but when the thaw began to happen, they realized things were still alive, especially carrots, beets and rutabagas. They survived the snow apocalypse.

"True, some saw their beets turn to mush, and greens were damaged. But it all depends upon soil temperature, the micro-climate of each particular farm. Was it warmer here than it was there?"

She seems to have had a bit of luck personally.

"My cilantro is surviving," Erickson-Bruce said. "It doesn't look great, but it's not dead."