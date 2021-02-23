Some Waco-area produce growers weather the storm, others not so fortunate

The World Hunger Relief Inc. farm outside Waco prepared for the worst when icy, sub-zero weather threatened last week. The historic storm had winter crops in its crosshairs, and it would take prisoners only if heck froze over.
"It was the worst conditions I've ever seen," Executive Director Jonathan Grant said. "I can't speak to 1976, when it (World Hunger Relief) was formed, but in talking with others, hearing their recollections, they had seen nothing like it."
Pipes burst, water troughs froze solid and eight beehives experienced a brush with destruction but survived.
"Everything seemed to have frozen over and died," including kale, cabbage, cauliflower and broccoli, Grant said after inspecting the farm's winter garden.
But with the sun out and temperatures warming, Grant's mood had brightened Tuesday. Spinach, carrots, beets and turnips appeared to be "greening up and salvageable." He said he is amazed at the survival rate, considering the sub-zero temperatures that ran 5 degrees colder at the farm than those reported nightly at Waco Regional Airport. The 40-acre farm sits atop a hill on Spring Lake Road swept by north winds.
"It appears we will have a remnant for Caritas," Grant said, referring to a local nonprofit whose food pantry receives donations from World Hunger Relief.
He said pursuing federal relief is a consideration.
Weather damage reports from around McLennan County ranged from bad to worse to better than expected. County Extension Agent Shane McLellan said unfortunately the bitter weather claimed the lives of calves and lambs, some unable to escape the elements and freezing to death. There were also instances of livestock death caused by "secondary circumstances," including when cattle crossing frozen stock tanks fell through the ice and could not climb to safety, McLellan said.
"You're looking at 1-degree temperatures," he said. "That's not normal."
Crop-wise, the oat crop took a beating, but wheat fared better than expected.
"We reached temperatures that should have killed both, but earlier in the week, before it actually started freezing, we got rain and snow, just enough to provide insulation," McLellan said. "The soil temperatures weren't as cold as we thought they would be. Snow was on the ground, but the soil temperature was closer to 40 degrees, which meant deeper temperatures were good."
He said livestock feed is becoming scarce but not impossible to find.
"Everybody had the normal amount of feed going into this," he said. "The stores had extra feed. But everybody fed so much in a short period of time that local supply was exhausted. You have to remember, this was a nationwide situation. Deliveries were not always possible. Some mills were damaged due to a lack of electricity. Some didn't have water.
"I've heard of no one completely running out of feed, but some are putting hay out after clearing snow and ice from the bales. It's a little better now. We're starting to have cubes available."
After remaining in a deep freeze the past two weekends, the Waco Downtown Farmers Market will operate Saturday at its usual place, in the parking lot across from the McLennan County Courthouse, Executive Director Bethel Erickson-Bruce said. Vendors are feeling the pinch and eager to display their goods for public consumption, Erickson-Bruce said.
"I think most vendors definitely suffered difficulty due to the freeze, but it ended up being less bad than they anticipated," she said. "Assumptions were that it would be pretty devastating, but when the thaw began to happen, they realized things were still alive, especially carrots, beets and rutabagas. They survived the snow apocalypse.
"True, some saw their beets turn to mush, and greens were damaged. But it all depends upon soil temperature, the micro-climate of each particular farm. Was it warmer here than it was there?"
She seems to have had a bit of luck personally.
"My cilantro is surviving," Erickson-Bruce said. "It doesn't look great, but it's not dead."
She said she expects a full house at Saturday's market. The public is eager to get out of the house, and vendors need the business.
Mary Lightsey, at Mexia's Lightsey Farms, said the freeze proved no threat to dormant fruit trees that soon will spring to life. She said Lightsey Farms definitely will appear at the farmer's market on future Saturdays, selling tomatoes, watermelon, cantaloupe, peaches, plums, figs and blackberries.
"We've worked non-stop to keep our cows in shape," Lightsey said. "This has been quite an experience, but we survived it."
Ashli Robkin, owner of Bonnie's Greenhouse, said she lost power three days during the freeze. She made do by installing portable heaters in each of her five greenhouses, maintaining the right temperature for vulnerable seedlings.
"We definitely will be at the market," Robkin said. "I do have tomatoes already, and I'll also have broccoli, lettuce, spinach, peppers and houseplants."
Her biggest challenge now is receiving timely shipments of potting soils and other necessities of the greenhouse industry, she said.
"Planting will take longer this year," Robkin said. "I think we'll be recovered by spring, but it's going to be a busy time."