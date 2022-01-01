SpaceX creating the noise of progress in McGregor

Torn said testing takes place periodically throughout the day, without notice or warning. Though she isn't bothered, she said she noticed right before the holidays that test burns, as they are called, seemed louder and more intense. The difference between then and now caused her to wonder if SpaceX placed testing on "holiday hiatus."

Multiple sources said SpaceX is actively pursuing a solution, not wanting to antagonize a community on which it has staked its future.

"Yes, there has been an increase in intensity, and that has been addressed with the company," said Andrew Smith, executive director of the McGregor Economic Development Corp. "They want to be good neighbors."

He said city management and the McGregor City Council got involved.

Specifically, SpaceX continues installing a new test stand that muffles testing noise significantly, he said. SpaceX has had a presence in McGregor since 2003, and before that, the nearly 10,000 acres comprising the city's industrial park was occupied by the U.S. Navy and defense contractors.

Smith said the new vertical test stand should be online within 60 days.