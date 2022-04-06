Specialty fabrics company to spend $40M on Waco plant, get $2M from local governments

A South Carolina company specializing in fabrics used in paper manufacturing will spend $40 million to place a plant in Waco, and this week secured $2 million from Waco and McLennan County to support the effort.

AstenJohnson, which can trace its involvement in the paper industry to 1790, will build a 200,000-square-foot facility near Texas State Technical College, in an area known as the Waco International Aviation Park. It will occupy nearly 38 acres the Waco Industrial Foundation has made available.

AstenJohnson will have to have 36 full-time employees locally making a minimum of $15 per hour and an average of $47,360 per year to qualify for the full $2 million in public backing. Talks with the company began last year, after a Dallas-area consulting firm called to inquire about Waco's interest, said Seth Morris, vice president of economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.

"We are very pleased. This was a multi-community selection process," Morris said. "It's family owned, but an international company with nearly 20 locations around the world. It's a very big operation."

The company traces its origins back to the Johnson family's Manchester Wire Works in England, opened in 1790, and the Asten family's V. Asten and Co. in Belgium, opened more than a century later. The company operating today was formed in 1999.

"Our products help create all types of paper. … Papermakers in 56 countries trust in and profit from our headbox-to-reel understanding of their operations," the company website says.

An AstenJohnson division called Advanced Fabrics aims to meet web processing needs, "including a full line of high performance forming, drying, conveying, dewatering and bonding fabrics," according to the website.

Products include those for filtration, wastewater treatment, food and beverage production and mining. A company under the AstenJohnson umbrella, Eagle Nonwovens Inc., operates a facility in St. Louis, Missouri, capable of processing more than 40 million pounds of synthetic fiber annually.

Specifics about what will be produced at the Waco plant were not included in city or county documents on the economic development incentive.

AstenJohnson did not return a call for comment Wednesday.

The $2 million to be made available comes from the Waco McLennan County Economic Development Corp. fund, with the city and county each contributing $1 million.

AstenJohnson must spend at least $22 million building the plant, and obtain a certificate of occupancy by the end of next year, and must spend $18 million to install equipment and personal property by the same deadline.

The Zippia employment site says 68% of AstenJohnson employees have at least a bachelor's degree. The average employee at AstenJohnson makes $57,735 per year, and 52% of AstenJohnson employees stay with the company 11 years or more, according to the site.

