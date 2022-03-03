Spending fueling Waco economy's growth as car sales stall, home construction soars

Waco's economy had so many bright spots in January, West Texas number cruncher Karr Ingham may have worn shades while preparing his monthly Greater Waco Economic Index that reveals a record-setting start to 2022.

Not joining the party were vehicle sales and permits for non-residential construction, both of which stalled behind January 2021 numbers, Ingham reported. He uses a year 2000 baseline to gauge Waco's housing, retail and lodging industries and the direction employment figures are going.

First National Bank of Central Texas and the Tribune-Herald sponsor his reporting. Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, explains the facts and figures during Zoom meetings with business and community leaders invited to take part. Attendees also get to discuss trends in their own sectors, moderator Dan Ingham calling the presentations "elevator-ride" summaries.

The GWEI raw score hit 145.3 in January, up from 144.6 in December and 131.6 in January a year earlier, Ingham said Thursday.

Quite a contrast appeared between general spending and spending on vehicles. Local merchants enjoyed $412 million crossing their palms during November, reflected in Ingham's January report. That is nearly 30% more than the $317 million in January last year, and light years from the $219 million of January 2000. Ingham uses sales tax totals in November and reported to the Texas Comptroller's Office in December to arrive at January numbers.

Spending on automobiles hit a speed bump, according to Ingham's report, sagging from $82 million last January to $64 million this one.

"Inventory remains a problem," said Ted Teague, who manages the Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat dealership. "Last month, 20% of the cars we sold were special orders. That doesn't happen."

Teague said used car sales remain strong, and should get stronger as tax season arrives and consumers apply tax refunds to down payments. But he said he senses a problem on the horizon for first-time car buyers.

Manufacturers are building more high-end vehicles, reducing their commitment to models priced in the moderate range, Teague said. That could spell trouble down the road for anyone pursuing a used car at a reasonable price.

"In a couple of years, when you're trying to find a car for your high-schooler, where are you going to find it?" Teague said during the Zoom call.

Ingham said inflation also is taking the shine off vehicle sales. It turned what would have been an 11% year-over-year decline into a 22% year-over-year drop in inflation-adjusted terms. In addition to inflation, the January total was in comparison with a strong January 2021. Ingham wrote that the January 2021 automobile spending total was 20% more than January 2020, which was 10% more than the January before that.

Local homebuilders apparently caught cabin fever immediately after the Christmas lights went dark. They secured 92 permits in January to build single-family homes in Waco, possibly in response to grumbling the city's housing inventory is lacking in volume. Also in January, 259 existing homes were sold, a 12% increase from the first month of 2021.

Those 92 permits represent "the highest January monthly total on record, and the third-highest for any month on record behind only the 153 permits issued in August 2020 and the 109 permits issued in April 2021," Ingham wrote.

He reported that January's total for existing home sales also set a record, based on the Waco Multiple Listing Service.

The average price for a home changing hands in January was $291,942, a nearly 24% year-over-year increase. About two decades ago, during Ingham's GWEI base year, the average home sales price in January hit $87,632.

Ingham reported his employment figures are incomplete, the Texas Workforce Commission not having completed its January 2022 data processing, an annual revision process in which monthly estimates for the past two years, or more, are updated and revised. That information "will also establish the employment data benchmarks going forward in 2022," he wrote.

The chamber's Collins said the Waco economy has created 5,000 new jobs the past year, adding about 15,000 since the bottom dropped out of the employment sector in April 2020, during COVID-19's initial siege.

Spending on hotel stays continued to surge, even as summer vacation season looms. It hit $5.3 million in January, a 65% year-over-year bump.

Permits to build non-residential structures — commercial and industrial buildings, for example — slipped to $66 million in value from $85 million a year earlier. In January 2000, such permits totaled $8.5 million in value.

"For now, it is safe to say the greater Waco metro area economy enjoyed a year of strong recovery and growth in 2021 and has begun the year 2022 in much the same fashion," Ingham wrote. "There is little to no chance the employment data revisions for last year will undo any of that."

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.