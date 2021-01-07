Spending 'impressive,' home sales surge as Waco economy faces more unemployment

Put a big, red bow on Waco's economic performance in November, as spending for the holidays bested spending a year earlier despite COVID-19.
A willingness to shell out bucks for gifts, restaurant meals and building supplies highlighted the Greater Waco Economic Index prepared by economist Karr Ingham. His GWEI raw score slipped slightly in November, but home construction and home sales continued at a record-breaking pace.
Employment levels suffered in November, as did vehicle sales and spending for hotel stays. But retail's showing kept the ship afloat. The GWEI tally in November hit 132.1, down fractionally from 132.3 in October.
Ingham uses data dating to 2000 to prepare a monthly snapshot for the First National Bank of Central Texas and the Tribune-Herald.
The Texas Comptroller's Office this week reported it sent sales tax rebates totaling $505 million to Texas cities, a 3.4% increase from January rebates a year earlier. Rebates cities receive in January reflect sales in November reported to the Comptroller's Office in December.
The Comptroller's Office report shows Waco's neighbors also enjoyed spending sprees in November. McGregor, Lorena and Robinson had the most to celebrate, having received rebates this week that rose year-over-year by 54%, 36% and 22%, respectively. Woodway saw a 17.2% increase; Hewitt, 13%.
Waco's $3.3 million rebate eclipsed by 5.5% last January's rebate.
In preparing his November report, Ingham calculated rebates actually received in November on September sales reported in October.
His report likewise had good news for local municipalities.
November spending in the Greater Waco metropolitan area grew "by a solid 4.8% compared to the November 2019 total, which in turn was up by a stout 7.7% compared to November of the previous year," Ingham wrote.
Ingham said the level of spending "is an impressive outcome given the COVID-19 upheaval that began in March."
City of Waco budget officer Paul Diaz said the trend reflects the area's "generally healthy economy," that is diverse and not reliant on a single industry. The Texas oil patch, though, continues to struggle, Diaz said.
He said his office looks closely at retail, food, information and manufacturing, "core sectors," when judging the health of sales tax generators. In Waco and much of Texas, growth has continued at a pace approaching 3% to 5% the past several months despite COVID-19, he said.
Waco ended its fiscal year Sept. 30 having received sales tax rebates totaling $41 million, a $400,000 increase from the previous fiscal year, "which means we did very well compared to some dire projections," Diaz said.
The city now has started a new fiscal year on a high note.
Diaz said the city within five to seven days should receive a more detailed breakdown of sales tax data from the Texas Comptroller's Office, giving it a better idea of how various sectors performed.
Elsewhere in his January report, Ingham said housing remains a star.
"Thanks to COVID, new housing construction had fallen into negative year-over-year territory until the record 153 permits were issued in August," he wrote. "The year-to-date total is now at a record level and is up by 3.7% compared to the number of permits issued through November 2019."
Existing home sales totaled 253 in November, a record for the month, and the sixth straight month with more sales than the same month in 2019.
"The number of sales for the year-to-date surpassed 3,000 in November and set a record for sales in the first 11 months of the year, exceeding the total through November 2019 by nearly 7%," Ingham wrote.
The average home sales price stood at $232,101 in November, almost 17% more than in November the previous year, according to Ingham, who uses data from Waco Multiple Listing Service in his findings.
"The median sale price in Waco is up by even more than that, posting an 18% year-over-year increase in November," Ingham reported.
Local builders have said a combination of factors is causing home prices to increase: demand and skyrocketing materials costs.
Homebuilders, especially in Texas, are facing 16-week delays in product deliveries because of pandemic-related factory shutdowns, tariffs on Canadian lumber and natural disasters such as wildfires, Waco custom homebuilder Steve Sorrells said Thursday.
Elsewhere, Ingham's report offered these conclusions:
Auto spending locally suffered a 12% decline in November, the first year-over-year dip since May. Year-to-date sales remain up 5%.
Hotel activity predictably continues to suffer, with inflation-adjusted spending on lodging in the city off by almost 47% in November and down more than 40% year-to-date, Ingham reported.
Despite steady but choppy recovery, the Waco economy has lost 800 jobs the past year. The jobless rate spiked in November to more than double that in November 2019, "but this volatility will likely rectify itself as the recovery gains strength and momentum," Ingham wrote. "It seems unlikely the overall employment situation in the greater Waco metro area is truly deteriorating."