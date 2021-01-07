Spending 'impressive,' home sales surge as Waco economy faces more unemployment

The city now has started a new fiscal year on a high note.

Diaz said the city within five to seven days should receive a more detailed breakdown of sales tax data from the Texas Comptroller's Office, giving it a better idea of how various sectors performed.

Elsewhere in his January report, Ingham said housing remains a star.

"Thanks to COVID, new housing construction had fallen into negative year-over-year territory until the record 153 permits were issued in August," he wrote. "The year-to-date total is now at a record level and is up by 3.7% compared to the number of permits issued through November 2019."

Existing home sales totaled 253 in November, a record for the month, and the sixth straight month with more sales than the same month in 2019.

"The number of sales for the year-to-date surpassed 3,000 in November and set a record for sales in the first 11 months of the year, exceeding the total through November 2019 by nearly 7%," Ingham wrote.

The average home sales price stood at $232,101 in November, almost 17% more than in November the previous year, according to Ingham, who uses data from Waco Multiple Listing Service in his findings.