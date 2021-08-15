Spice Village to reopen Wednesday in River Square Center

Ready or not, Spice Village will reopen Wednesday in River Square Center, the home it fled months ago when frozen pipes burst and cried a river.
No longer will tourists have quizzical then disappointed expressions as they approach the Spice Village entrance next to Cricket's Bar and Grill. More than a few people learning the shops had decamped nine blocks away, at 924 Austin Ave., looked heartbroken enough to hit the road back to where they came from.
But only after a last look at Magnolia Market at the Silos, of course.
Spice Village, a rambling trip through infant clothing, greeting cards, vintage soda pop, leather goods, antiques and sassy T-shirts, bore the brunt of February's deep freeze. The watery catastrophe left 60 shop owners scrambling for answers, and dry quarters. Proprietor Jennifer Wilson secured space on Austin Avenue for an 11,000-square-foot pop-up location to get vendors through the summer. Not the 30,000 square feet at their disposal at River Square Center, but not bad, all things considered.
Kelly Stahr remembers "feeling sick to my stomach" upon learning her shop, The Urban Nest, faced a waterlogged future. Spice Village had to close immediately, with Wilson compelled to wade through her options. It was sink or survive. Stahr suggested her landlord performed swimmingly.
Wilson opened the business in 1997, long before downtown moved off dead center. New hotels had not become commonplace. Austin Avenue had more derelicts than boutiques. Happy youngsters were not scooting around on those scooters called Blue Ducks. Waco was a convenient place for stretching and grabbing a bite while driving between Dallas and Austin.
The city was not a tourist destination, and Magnolia's Chip and Joanna Gaines had not elevated themselves to power couple status.
Wilson's Spice Home Furnishings became the rage among the national media and security details that followed President George W. Bush to his ranch getaway in Crawford. They became known for binge buying Spice's fine furniture, and shipping it back to Washington, D.C. Wilson's growing family prompted her to close the furniture store in 2010, but she kept the Spice name, applying it to the remaining shops in River Square.
Today, merchants are getting over another challenging time, moving goods back to River Square, and to new wooden flooring and fresh partitions between display areas. Wilson employed movers to help with the process, but vendors, as well as family members and friends, have logged countless elevator rides between the first and second floors.
Wilson has been here, there, everywhere during the moving process, not stopping long enough to answer questions. She recently did confirm the Aug. 18 reopening date while waiting outside that elevator.
"In some ways, this may have been a blessing in disguise," Stahr said. "People put new energy into their stores. Complacency had set in for some. They were forced to do something, and they've brought their A game."
Several shop owners said there have been no defections. Everyone who trekked to the temporary spot on Austin Avenue is returning, from the seller of AR-15 barbecue lighters, microwavable dolls and games such as 100-A-Maize-ing Corny Jokes to Red Neck Spankin' Spoons and Texas Flame and Smoke's handcrafted sauces, seasonings and specialty salts.
Options beyond oddities include stylish fashion, jewelry, oils and lotions, and leather goods.
"We've all pulled together," said Cyndi Mazanec, who owns La T Da and La T Da Kids, shops at Spice Village selling merchandise for the spa and home and toys for youngsters. "This brought us closer. This is a good group."
Stahr said no one relinquishes space in Spice Village. Despite the February freeze and COVID-19's impact on travel and gatherings, the retail center at Franklin Avenue and University Parks Drive remains a tourist magnet. Anyone craving space at Spice Village faces a two-year stay on a waiting list.
Jenn Goebel for 10 years has sold mugs, candles, vintage signs and jewelry in her Gable Hills shop at Spice Village. Friday found her fine-tuning her display and sorting merchandise, anticipating Wednesday's return to normalcy. The February freeze and flooding was by far her worst experience in selling her homemade items and merchandise she bought wholesale.
Goebel, of Crawford, travels extensively as director of food safety for Pilgrim's, the poultry giant with operations in Waco. Spice Village's accommodating spirit makes it ideal for vendors like her with busy schedules, Goebel said. She is required only to keep her booth well stocked, while Henderson and her staff run the place, keep it tidy and orderly and deal with emergencies, such as water leaks in sub-zero temperatures.
She said the Spice Village pace varies, changing with the time of year, the Baylor University class schedule and tourists' motivation.
Relocating to Austin Avenue had its drawbacks, Goebel said. She could take only half her inventory with her, and sales suffered accordingly.
Wednesday's reopening day likely will arrive with Spice Village still a work in progress. Many display shelves remained empty Friday. Tools, paint buckets, ladders and naked mannequins seemed in no hurry to leave.
"We won't be at 100%, but we'll be ready," Mazanec said. "This was devastating, the shock of it all. What happened to the building … we all got through it, and now we're back and better than ever."
Remodeling and repair work at the 90,000-square-foot River Square Center was not limited to Spice Village. The third floor is receiving extensive upgrades courtesy of River Square's new owners, Waco businessmen Clifton Robinson, Gordon Robinson and their Brazos River Capital.
The Tribune-Herald now occupies office space on the third floor, recently moving to River Square after decades at Ninth Street and Franklin Avenue.