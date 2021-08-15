Spice Village to reopen Wednesday in River Square Center

The city was not a tourist destination, and Magnolia's Chip and Joanna Gaines had not elevated themselves to power couple status.

Wilson's Spice Home Furnishings became the rage among the national media and security details that followed President George W. Bush to his ranch getaway in Crawford. They became known for binge buying Spice's fine furniture, and shipping it back to Washington, D.C. Wilson's growing family prompted her to close the furniture store in 2010, but she kept the Spice name, applying it to the remaining shops in River Square.

Today, merchants are getting over another challenging time, moving goods back to River Square, and to new wooden flooring and fresh partitions between display areas. Wilson employed movers to help with the process, but vendors, as well as family members and friends, have logged countless elevator rides between the first and second floors.

Wilson has been here, there, everywhere during the moving process, not stopping long enough to answer questions. She recently did confirm the Aug. 18 reopening date while waiting outside that elevator.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"In some ways, this may have been a blessing in disguise," Stahr said. "People put new energy into their stores. Complacency had set in for some. They were forced to do something, and they've brought their A game."