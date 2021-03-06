Spring break arrives for Waco, ready or not

Pendergraft said she believes travel and tourism are making a comeback.

"I say that in a qualified way, judging by the number of inquiries we're receiving, which are way up, and by the number of phone calls from people planning on coming to Waco," Pendergraft said. "We're certainly not at the level of prior years quite yet, but we are encouraged.

"I would expect more traffic this week, more people in town, eating at our restaurants, staying in our hotels, shopping. Most Magnolia fans have not seen the new shops and the new whiffle ballfield."

She suggested Magnolia devotees are eager to return.

Waco Hilton general manager Justin Edwards issued this statement: "The Hilton Brand is still requiring masks for all properties. No change for us."

Cameron Park Zoo, meanwhile, always shines as a spring break destination, and may prove brighter this year, Pendergraft said.

"Kids love zoos, and this is outdoors," she said. "There is not as much COVID worry."

Travel, however, continues to come with inherent risks for spreading the coronavirus or contracting COVID-19.