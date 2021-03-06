Spring break arrives for Waco, ready or not

Spring break arrives for most Waco-area schools this week, and uncertainty abounds.
Masks may come off on Wednesday, or maybe not. Water may surround Gibbon Island at Cameron Park Zoo, if repairs to a water leak hold. Gas prices may reverse course and drop. The Baylor University men's and women's basketball teams may win their respective Big 12 tournaments, both to be played in Kansas City. Each tournament was a COVID-19 casualty last March.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ruled that mask-wearing becomes optional as of Wednesday, though businesses and most other entities may adopt rules for their locales. The city of Waco and McLennan County continue to mull policies for employees and for the general public entering city or county facilities.
Spring breakers choosing to relax in Texas with a drive to the beach or big city may face an unwelcome change along the way. The statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded stood at $2.47 on Thursday, 37 cents higher than this time last year. The national average was $2.74 as of Thursday, according to AAA Texas.
All that can be done is being done to make this spring break one to remember fondly, local tourism officials said. Cameron Park Zoo, the second-most-popular attraction in town, will host the "Meet Zeke Happy Hour" on Saturday, allowing the public to get acquainted with the zoo's baby giraffe born Jan. 22.
Weighing 135 pounds at birth, Zeke has experienced the "quarantine 15" weight gain and then some. He now tops 200 pounds, said Terri Cox, executive director of the Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society.
Zeke's meet-and-greet will last from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Again starring Zeke, the zoo will host a "Giraffe Art Show" on Saturday and Sunday, with displays showcasing giraffe-themed artwork.
Zoo crews recently spent several days manicuring foliage in and around the dry riverbed circling Gibbon Island. Repairs to leaks that chronically drained the small waterway were completed, and the team hoped to refill it over the weekend, if not sooner, making it presentable for spring break, Cox said.
Gibbon Island is a popular zoo attraction, as families can relax on the nearby deck and watch gibbons and lemurs frolic in the treetop, she said.
Like other animals, gibbons and lemurs have access to zoo night houses, where they have been staying during repairs to their island habitat. The huts have ropes, hammocks and other devices on which the animals can swoop and swing while getting their exercise. The gibbons and lemurs may have gotten a little spoiled in their temporary quarters, Cox said with a laugh.
The zoo last week also welcomed the arrival of two additional mobility scooters for patrons with walking difficulty, and 40 new buggies for babies and toddlers.
Cox said the zoo has added security personnel and safety barriers, and encourages social distancing and the wearing of masks. Staffers will closely monitor traffic flow at enclosed exhibits including the herpetarium.
Since spring break last year, Magnolia Market at the Silos has completed a $10.4 million expansion featuring a new entrance, small shops, a concession stand, a church building, new food court and a whiffle ballfield.
"Guests will be encouraged to wear masks while visiting our locations, which will be operating at a reduced capacity," Magnolia spokesperson John Marsicano said by email. "All other existing COVID-related precautions will remain in effect," as outlined at magnolia.com/togetheragain.
Wearing masks is not optional for Magnolia employees. They shall.
A couple blocks away at the Dr Pepper Museum, "We are expecting and prepared for big spring break crowds," spokesperson Mary Beth Farrell said.
Farrell said the museum's masking rules remain intact.
"As a private business, the DPM has chosen to establish a mask policy that goes above and beyond the local and state requirements," Farrell wrote in an email, quoting guidelines on the museum website. "In an effort to keep our staff and visitors safe, there are no exceptions to our policy."
The rules state visitors ages 2 and over are expected to wear their masks correctly, fully covering the nose and mouth. Masks can be removed only when seated at a table in the soda fountain area and eating or drinking.
"Staff will ask you twice to put your mask on or adjust it so you are wearing it properly before calling local authorities to keep us in compliance," the policy states.
The Waco Mammoth National Monument on Steinbeck Bend Drive is under the purview of the National Park Service. Masks remain a requirement for anyone older than 2 in National Park Service buildings and facilities, and outdoors where physical distancing cannot be maintained, according to a policy update last month.
Waco hotels, like those elsewhere, have suffered during the pandemic, with occupancy rates plummeting but now slowly improving, according to Carla Pendergraft, who markets the Waco Convention Center.
Pendergraft said most properties she polled will continue requiring masks, or strongly encourage their use, and will ask visitors to social distance.
"There definitely is a pattern developing," she said. "With masks, it will be more like a request. It's not like they won't let you in the door without one."
She said she received no indication hotels will limit occupancy.
Pendergraft said she believes travel and tourism are making a comeback.
"I say that in a qualified way, judging by the number of inquiries we're receiving, which are way up, and by the number of phone calls from people planning on coming to Waco," Pendergraft said. "We're certainly not at the level of prior years quite yet, but we are encouraged.
"I would expect more traffic this week, more people in town, eating at our restaurants, staying in our hotels, shopping. Most Magnolia fans have not seen the new shops and the new whiffle ballfield."
She suggested Magnolia devotees are eager to return.
Waco Hilton general manager Justin Edwards issued this statement: "The Hilton Brand is still requiring masks for all properties. No change for us."
Cameron Park Zoo, meanwhile, always shines as a spring break destination, and may prove brighter this year, Pendergraft said.
"Kids love zoos, and this is outdoors," she said. "There is not as much COVID worry."
Travel, however, continues to come with inherent risks for spreading the coronavirus or contracting COVID-19.
"Travel increases your chance of spreading and getting COVID-19," according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. "CDC recommends that you do not travel at this time. Delay travel and stay home to protect yourself and others from COVID-19."