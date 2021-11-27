Tecovas brings its national brand to downtown Waco

"But I've never had anybody mention Tecovas," said Ritchie, chatting Friday. "I have no idea how much business they do or don't do."

Ritchie said he will continue minding his own business, selling 40,000 items from his 12,000-square-foot showroom, nearly directly across Waco Drive from El Conquistador. Ritchie said he has made inquiries about a 7,500-square-foot vacancy next door, but wonders if a deal could get done.

He said he is cramped and definitely could use the space, but doubts he could afford the building upgrades city inspectors would require. He said when he signed a lease on the former El Conquistador space he now occupies, the city grandfathered in his use and required minimal changes. He said he rounded up a work crew and made the conversion in about a month.

That scenario would not play out if he were to sign a lease on the balance of the building and expand Ritchie's Western Wear, Ritchie said.

"I'd have to install sprinklers, for one thing," he said. "There's no telling what engineers the city requires would come up with — plumbing, electrical. It could take months and months."

