Tecovas prepares to leave its footprint on downtown Waco

Cole said the building has adequate parking nearby.

Megan Henderson, who advocated for downtown as the former executive director of City Center Waco, said she had heard Tecovas might be coming.

"It's a great sign that brands with that kind of presence and cachet feel its time to invest in Waco. I really think they will do well," said Henderson, who is leaving to become Hillsboro's city manager. "We have other brands with cachet, but we've grown them ourselves."

She was referencing Magnolia and Balcones Distilling, an award-winning whisky maker headquartered near 11th Street and Mary Avenue.

Wes Allison, president and CEO of HOT Fair & Rodeo, said he wears boots probably four days a week. When he was being interviewed for the job in 2002, then-board member Scott Felton, now McLennan County judge, asked him the brand of boots he wore. His answer: Rios de Mercedes.

"I still have that pair, and I'll probably never get rid of them, for sentimental reasons," said Allison, who knows the charm of a good pair of boots.