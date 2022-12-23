TFNB Your Bank For Life moves into Gladstone Knight building on Elm Avenue

TFNB Your Bank For Life in 2020 brought banking back to East Waco after a decades-long absence.

After two years there, it is moving across the street to the Gladstone Knight building at 700 Elm Ave., which will serve as its permanent location. The bank renovated the space as COVID-19 waxed and waned and the street became an obstacle course due to millions of dollars in public improvements.

"It became time consuming and tedious. Renovation is sometimes more difficult than brand new construction," TFNB Your Bank For Life CEO David Littlewood said. "But we used the time to establish ourselves … and to honor Gladstone Knight, an iconic figure, and to honor the historic significance of the building."

The building dates to 1932, originally home to Gus Levy's Grocery and Market. For nearly 40 years it housed Community Baptist Church and Community Training Center, with Knight serving as ministry director. Most recently it was owned by Nancy Grayson, who intended to create a grocery store.

A dispute with the city over her plans to use roll-up doors facing Elm Avenue ended with Grayson abandoning her plans. She placed the property on the market, originally asking $595,000, the Tribune-Herald reported.

TFNB now offers full banking services at that location, with a drive-thru lane, expanded parking and dual ATMs on each side of Elm Avenue.

TFNB's press release announcing the move quotes Waco Mayor Dillon Meek as saying he applauds TFNB's move into the renovated building and that its presence "is a vehicle to expedite economic prosperity."

Tru Jamaica restaurant owner Aniceto Charles, a TFNB Your Bank For Life customer, said by email, "I am excited about TFNB's permanent space and incredibly excited for a bank to be a fixture in Waco. … Truly my family is thankful that they are here and invested in East Waco."

TFNB has moved on from its temporary space at 713 Elm Ave., but still plans to offer banking and community services in the 13,000-square-foot building that once housed Train Waco, a fitness club that moved across town.

"We've got some pretty exciting plans, working with the city, the African American Chamber, the Greater Waco Chamber," Littlewood said. "We could see collaboration on office space, meeting space, anything that might be of benefit to the East Waco sector. More is on the way."

Littlewood said he believes the bank has been welcomed with open arms.

"We've seen a whole lot of activity, new accounts, commercial and personal business," he said. "We feel like the community as a whole likes seeing a full-service bank in its own backyard. We're the only one there."