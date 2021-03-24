The high-profile Containery stuck in limbo; Backers say poised for rebound along with rest of downtown Waco

No one with Mitchell Construction returned calls seeking comment. A spokesperson for Boen Plumbing, who asked not to be identified by name, said the company is still owed the amounts for which it filed liens.

A public records search in the McLennan County Clerk's Office shows TFNB Your Bank for Life is providing financing to The Containery via a Property Assessed Clean Energy loan. Bank President David Littlewood said this vehicle is geared to benefit ecologically friendly projects such as The Containery that meet criteria related to low energy consumption and recycling.

A loan extension became effective Dec. 29, 2020, that would run until December 2044. Fourth & Jackson LLC, the corporate entity controlling The Containery, would make annual payments of $68,241, reflecting 6% interest.

Littlewood said TFNB Your Bank for Life remains heavily invested in downtown, and that The Containery was disadvantaged by evolving "right smack in the middle of a pandemic." He said The Containery is a fantastic project, one that generated significant interest and a waiting list before COVID-19, but now one on the road to recovery following a tough stretch.

"People have pushed the pause button," Littlewood said. "Tenants are noncommittal. Who wants to open at 25% occupancy? Provided the pandemic lifts and the economy remains stable, I think Waco is going to boom. The widening of Interstate 35 is 65% complete. You put a house on the market, and it sells within 48 hours. That's what our story is about, positive energy."

