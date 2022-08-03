Three businesses move into remodeled building across 11th from Balcones Distilling

Zach Gerik sells crop insurance to farmers and ranchers, so he knows about risk taking. His gamble at 218 S. 11th St. has turned up aces, creating lease space where a roof collapsed and the facade badly needed a facelift.

Gerik grew up farming near Aquilla, population 110, but later acquired an affinity for old buildings. His latest crush stands across the street from Balcones Distilling, an award-winning whiskey maker, and next to Milo All Day restaurant, and blocks from Magnolia Market at the Silos.

A listing on LoopNet.com says the building's construction dates to circa 1900. But as the saying goes, it had good bones. It was structurally sound, giving Gerik and his bank, TFNB Your Bank For Life, something to salvage.

Gerik spent three years planning and executing his approach to restoring its former functionality. The COVID-19 pandemic sporadically stalled progress, but Gerik now considers his remodel a finished product. He has reaped a bumper crop, having filled 6,500 square feet with three lessees: Milk Bottle Cookies, Hammer & Stain DIY Workshop, and Ramble & Co.

"We were the first here," said Makenzie Asisi, who opened Milk Bottle Cookies after moving to Waco from Utah about four years ago.

She soon will celebrate her first anniversary making and selling her big cookies that have cultivated a loyal following since she opened up shop in September. Milk Bottle Cookies had the place to itself until Gerik and local Realtor Colt Kelly began to click.

"I think this is bringing life to 11th Street," Asisi said. "Ours is a unicorn store. In fact, I think all three are unicorn stores. Zach did right, bringing the three together. There are a lot of projects taking shape on 11th Street, and we're part of that. It may become the most prestigious street in Waco."

Besides selling oversized baked goods, Milk Bottle provides a place to hang out, sip espresso and absorb downtown's vibe. Just around the corner, at Ninth Street and and Franklin Avenue, Chip and Joanna Gaines are converting the former Tribune-Herald newspaper building to their Magnolia headquarters. Some production tasks for Magnolia Network will unfold there.

At 10th Street and Webster Avenue, meanwhile, Turner Brothers Real Estate proposes to convert the former Diversified Product Development building into a venue for dining, shopping and entertainment. The property may best be known for its block-long mural of scenes from Waco history.

Ramble & Co. hopes to host a grand unveiling Labor Day weekend, according to posts on Facebook. It has another location in Wichita Falls selling apparel, T-shirts, novelty items and housewares.

"It will be a very happy and epic opening, you guys," the Facebook post says.

The building's rear will become available for small groups.

Colt Kelly, with Kelly Realtors, said the design and construction process demanded Gerik's attention the better part of three years, with the pandemic sporadically hampering progress. He said brick walls separate the three addresses spread across 6,500 square feet.

With its target audience being those who enjoy working with their hands, Hammer & Stain should prove popular with the Magnolia crowd since many fans turned to DIY-themed activities in response to "Fixer Upper," the reality show that gave Chip and Joanna Gaines their spotlight, Kelly said.

Rhonda Mendez owns the local Hammer & Stain franchise. Her husband's work brought the couple to Waco. She said she could not be more pleased with Gerik's success at attracting complementary lessees.

Her website says Hammer & Stain can host parties, corporate events, birthdays and other get-togethers for painting and working with wood.

Gerik collaborates with his brother, Jacob, on his ventures. They hope next to restore the historic Kestner's dry goods store on Elm Avenue, which closed in 2003, having survived two world wars, the Great Depression, and the infamous Waco tornado of 1953. It has gone through several owners since then, but title now rests with the Gerik brothers.

"We're working on plans and drawings," said Zach Gerik, hoping to honor Kestner's prominent place in Elm Avenue's history and renaissance.