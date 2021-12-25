Time Manufacturing gets new owner who promises hiring

Time Manufacturing launched in 1965 as a one-product company in Clifton. Today it employs nearly 500 on Imperial Drive in Waco, more than 2,000 systemwide, and now belongs to a $45 billion private equity firm.

H.I.G. Capital earlier this month wrapped up a deal to buy the Waco-based company from The Sterling Group. Time produces industrial lifts and has flourished in recent years, making nine acquisitions and opening hubs in Europe and Asia.

Time spokesperson Brent Berger said Time Manufacturing will immediately hire 100 to 200 people, as world demand continues to surge. He said the Waco plant holds a prominent place in those hiring plans.

"Big picture, if we get enough quality, skilled workers, we could add shifts," Berger said. "Demand is there to run 24 hours a day, seven days a week."

Hiring today follows an announcement in May that Time would immediately hire 100 new associates across the United States, including engineers, hydraulic and electrical systems maintenance and installation technicians, and mechanical assembly workers.