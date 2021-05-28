Travel returning to Texas holiday plans in record numbers this Memorial Day

Magnolia Market at the Silos, Sixth Street and Webster Avenue, is running a sale Saturday through Tuesday, with 30% off "site-wide and in-store" merchandise, spokesperson John Marsicano said in an email. He said furniture and rugs are discounted 15%, though some exclusions apply.

"All business entities will be open during normal hours on Saturday and Monday," Marsicano said, reminding the market closes Sundays. "Traffic has picked up significantly in recent weeks, and we're looking forward to welcoming locals and out-of-towners alike to the Silos this holiday weekend."

Attractions including the Dr Pepper Museum and Waco Mammoth National Monument are open this holiday weekend. Visitors may walk the Mammoth Site's pathways and park area, and visit the archaeological dig itself, but the attraction is not providing guided tours at this time, a staffer said.

Topgolf Waco is now open, offering 30 climate-controlled hitting bays, a 13-foot video wall, full-service restaurant and bar and a 9-hole miniature course, which offers free play every Monday, including Memorial Day.

Rally on the Valley will start at 6 p.m. Saturday along Valley Mills Drive, when cars of nearly every description cruise along "the Valley" as the public parks itself along the roadway to people watch and ogle the machines.