Travel returning to Texas holiday plans this Memorial Day

Rally on the Valley will start at 6 p.m. Saturday along Valley Mills Drive, when cars of nearly every description cruise along “the Valley” as the public parks itself along the roadway to people watch and ogle the machines.

It has become a Memorial Day tradition, and Waco Police Department spokesperson Officer Garen Bynum said it can prove fun. But he also cautions that this is not a city-sanctioned activity, and officers will be out in force to enforce traffic laws. Officers will monitor speed, and encourage participants to wear their seat belts and watch for pedestrians, Bynum said in a statement.

A Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson said motorists may spot crews involved in the $341 million widening of Interstate 35 through Waco. But TxDOT will not be closing additional lanes.

Bynum said anyone enjoying lakes and streams should wear life vests, and boaters should maintain 50-feet distance between themselves and other vessels. Swimmers should take a buddy, and parents “should keep your kids where you can see and reach them quickly,” Bynum said.

Those grilling should have a fire extinguisher handy, and do their grilling away from structures, Bynum said.

“The simple act of being present when a fire starts can be the difference between a very minor situation and a full house fire,” he said. “Once you are done using your grill, dispose of any ashes properly.”

This story has been updated to correct the number of people nationwide expected to travel by car at least 50 miles from home for the Memorial Day weekend. The story and headline also have been corrected to indicate AAA is not predicting record travel numbers for the holiday this year.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.