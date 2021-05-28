Travel returning to Texas holiday plans this Memorial Day

Memorial Day celebrants have fast-paced options galore this weekend. The AAA auto club says Texans will start their engines in large numbers despite rising gas prices, and Waco will unofficially host “Rally on the Valley” before nightfall Saturday evening, with police urging controlled speed, or else.
Then there is the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 late Sunday morning for those preferring to chill at home and watch the pros.
Around the state, Memorial Day approaches with gasoline prices averaging $2.73 a gallon for regular unleaded. That is about $1.10 more than last May, when travel cratered because of COVID-19 concerns and restrictions.
The national average for regular unleaded stood at $3.04 on Friday, according to multiple sources, including GasBuddy.com and AAA Texas, which said in its Weekend Gas Watch that $3.04 would be the highest since 2014.
Unfazed, AAA predicts 34 million motorists nationwide will travel at least 50 miles from home over the holiday weekend, while 2.8 million Texas motorists will do the same. The nationwide number is a 52% increase from last year, while the Texas number represents a 60% increase from last year. AAA based its prediction on pent-up demand, the success of vaccination efforts and guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention that vaccinated people can travel domestically at low risk to themselves.
While up dramatically compared to 2020, Texas and nationwide travel numbers are expected to remain below 2019 levels, according to AAA.
Staying closer to home in Waco also represents an attractive option.
Magnolia Market at the Silos, Sixth Street and Webster Avenue, is running a sale Saturday through Tuesday, with 30% off “site-wide and in-store” merchandise, spokesperson John Marsicano said in an email. He said furniture and rugs are discounted 15%, though some exclusions apply.
“All business entities will be open during normal hours on Saturday and Monday,” Marsicano said, reminding the market closes Sundays. “Traffic has picked up significantly in recent weeks, and we’re looking forward to welcoming locals and out-of-towners alike to the Silos this holiday weekend.”
Attractions including the Dr Pepper Museum and Waco Mammoth National Monument are open this holiday weekend. Visitors may walk the Mammoth Site’s pathways and park area, and visit the archaeological dig itself, but the attraction is not providing guided tours at this time, a staffer said.
Topgolf Waco is now open, offering 30 climate-controlled hitting bays, a 13-foot video wall, full-service restaurant and bar and a 9-hole miniature course, which offers free play every Monday, including Memorial Day.
Rally on the Valley will start at 6 p.m. Saturday along Valley Mills Drive, when cars of nearly every description cruise along “the Valley” as the public parks itself along the roadway to people watch and ogle the machines.
It has become a Memorial Day tradition, and Waco Police Department spokesperson Officer Garen Bynum said it can prove fun. But he also cautions that this is not a city-sanctioned activity, and officers will be out in force to enforce traffic laws. Officers will monitor speed, and encourage participants to wear their seat belts and watch for pedestrians, Bynum said in a statement.
A Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson said motorists may spot crews involved in the $341 million widening of Interstate 35 through Waco. But TxDOT will not be closing additional lanes.
Bynum said anyone enjoying lakes and streams should wear life vests, and boaters should maintain 50-feet distance between themselves and other vessels. Swimmers should take a buddy, and parents “should keep your kids where you can see and reach them quickly,” Bynum said.
Those grilling should have a fire extinguisher handy, and do their grilling away from structures, Bynum said.
“The simple act of being present when a fire starts can be the difference between a very minor situation and a full house fire,” he said. “Once you are done using your grill, dispose of any ashes properly.”
This story has been updated to correct the number of people nationwide expected to travel by car at least 50 miles from home for the Memorial Day weekend. The story and headline also have been corrected to indicate AAA is not predicting record travel numbers for the holiday this year.