TSTC pitching $23 million industrial training center, splitting cost with Waco, McLennan County

Every industry in McLennan County would benefit from a $23 million job training center Texas State Technical College hopes to open for students and non-students needing specialized training, TSTC officials said.
TSTC officials joined Kris Collins, the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce's industry recruiter, in touting such a center before McLennan County commissioners Tuesday, after delivering the message recently to Waco City Council.
Pushing the project from drawing board to groundbreaking would require funding commitments. TSTC suggests the city of Waco, McLennan County and the school provide seed money, pledging one-third the estimated cost each, said Jeff Kilgore, TSTC-Waco vice chancellor and chief academic officer.
Envisioned is a 40,000- to 60,000-square-foot training center on one of two sites under consideration, both owned by the Waco Industrial Foundation and located in the Texas Central Park industrial zone. The center would be filled with tools and equipment valued at $2 million to $4 million, and annual operational costs would run $1 million to $1.5 million, Kilgore said. Proponents are pushing to open in late 2023.
Discussions about a training center began at least eight years ago, said Curtis Cleveland, a retired executive with Central Texas Iron Works, former chamber industry recruiter and now a member of the TSTC Board of Regents.
"I was there with my CTIW hat on, looking for ways to train welders," Cleveland said. "The need has grown to where we need a larger center to help train for all the new jobs coming to Waco. Who will benefit? Look at the directory of the Waco industrial park. Every industry there stands to benefit. Every new industry announced the past two years could benefit."
The proposed time frame would encompass new plants specializing in galvanizing treatment, making aluminum cans, producing insulation and building modular homes. SpaceX also has plans to spend $150 million on a new plant to produce rocket engines, complementing its existing plant for testing rocket engines.
"This will become a TSTC training center, and we will fulfill all operational and maintenance needs," Cleveland said. "We're building in the middle of the industrial park because that's where the jobs are. You can go there for your training and use the same transportation to get to work."
Kilgore said curriculum will target employer needs in pneumatics, hydraulics, electrical, motor controls and project logic control. Participants can take courses to earn a certificate, non-credit courses and "boot camps," which will provide intensive, targeted training for eight to 12 weeks, Kilgore said.
Not only will the center design programs, it will pursue the unemployed and under-employed who may stand to gain. Then there is the issue of money, Kilgore said. Some participants may pay tuition, while others may get costs covered by employers. Since TSTC is involved, the state may provide grants, and local businesses may provide scholarships, he said.
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said industrial prospects the city and county are courting increasingly inquire about workforce training.
"We're seeing more and more companies using robotics, which requires skilled operators and skilled maintenance people," Felton said. "As people within a company are upskilled, as they learn more about technology and accepting responsibility, that opens up positions on the lower end. We have GWAMA. This is the next step to further enhance our workforce."
GWAMA is the Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy, a Waco Independent School District program that offers technical and manufacturing training to high school students and is open to any district within a 60 mile radius.
Felton mentioned the county issuing bonds to fund its portion of the center's initial costs, with local banks possibly agreeing to purchase them.
Precinct 2 County Commissioner Pat Miller said she views creating the center "as a most rewarding use of public funds." She said the county shares responsibility for ensuring the community's economic stability.
Miller said Tom Luce, former assistant secretary of education under President George W. Bush, said during a conference she attended that only 32% of Texas high school graduates receive a postsecondary degree within six years. But 71% of all jobs in Texas will require a postsecondary degree by 2036.
"That is concerning and an issue that should be given attention as McLennan County continues to recruit new businesses into our county, especially those businesses that utilize skilled workers," Miller said.
She said the center could bridge the gap between industrial technological advancements, and businesses' need for skilled employees, and those who may have faced pressures to immediately enter the workforce after high school.