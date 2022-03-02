TSTC pitching $23 million industrial training center, splitting cost with Waco, McLennan County

"I was there with my CTIW hat on, looking for ways to train welders," Cleveland said. "The need has grown to where we need a larger center to help train for all the new jobs coming to Waco. Who will benefit? Look at the directory of the Waco industrial park. Every industry there stands to benefit. Every new industry announced the past two years could benefit."

The proposed time frame would encompass new plants specializing in galvanizing treatment, making aluminum cans, producing insulation and building modular homes. SpaceX also has plans to spend $150 million on a new plant to produce rocket engines, complementing its existing plant for testing rocket engines.

"This will become a TSTC training center, and we will fulfill all operational and maintenance needs," Cleveland said. "We're building in the middle of the industrial park because that's where the jobs are. You can go there for your training and use the same transportation to get to work."

Kilgore said curriculum will target employer needs in pneumatics, hydraulics, electrical, motor controls and project logic control. Participants can take courses to earn a certificate, non-credit courses and "boot camps," which will provide intensive, targeted training for eight to 12 weeks, Kilgore said.