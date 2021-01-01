Two Army veterans open Hawaiian barbecue restaurant in Waco

"We've invested north of $150,000 but opened debt-free," Ballard said.

Waco real estate agent Gregg Glime said the L&L lease was his last at Mary Avenue Market before Dallas investors acquired the center.

"We thought Hawaiian barbecue was a great concept and a complementary option to the restaurant lineup downtown," Glime said. "It is exciting to see, as we are out recruiting franchise concepts, how much attention Waco is getting."

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue introduced itself to markets in Hawaii, California and Washington, but since has moved beyond its core constituency to include Texas locations in San Antonio, Houston, Katy and Plano.

Waco gets Central Texas' first taste of L&L Hawaiian Barbecue's offerings. Hewitt may experience the second bite, and the team eventually may take its act to Austin, if the market cooperates.

The L&L website describes its menu items as "the comfort food of Hawaii," and says the typical plate lunch includes two servings of rice, one serving of macaroni salad and a choice from among three offerings: local fresh catch, chicken entrée or alternate protein. A narrative on the website says these "harmonious" meals are derived from traditional recipes.