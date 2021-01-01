Two Army veterans open Hawaiian BBQ restaurant in downtown Waco

Local L&L owners, though franchisees, are given freedom to chart their own paths. Ballard said he and Garrison already are pondering tweaks to L&L’s food delivery system for specialty products such as Portuguese sausage and pig cooked in the ground using traditional Hawaiian methods.

Ballard described the shipping costs as “horrendous.”

He said he hopes to approach global heavyweights Sysco and US Foods about partnering with L&L on deliveries as the company grows.

Ballard also is investigating placing L&L Hawaiian Barbecue joints on military bases worldwide, “giving it unrestricted access to thousands of soldiers.” Such an arrangement probably would need approval from the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, he said.

Ballard said he grew up on a farm near Waxahachie, developing an affinity for hard work. He took a job with the H-E-B grocery chain at 13, and admits to fibbing about his age. He advanced to produce manager and said a career at H-E-B appealed to him.