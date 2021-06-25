Two Waco movie theaters open, two more gearing up

With the reopening of Regal Jewel, Waco becomes flush with moviegoing options. The AMC Galaxy 16 on South Valley Mills Drive reopened months ago. Meanwhile, Plano-based Cinemark continues work on a 14-screen theater near New Road and the Interstate 35 frontage road. A Cinemark spokesperson said Friday the chain is pushing to open in late September.

Developer Shane Turner in November pulled the plug on first-run movies at his Waco Hippodrome Theatre downtown. But on Friday he confirmed he hopes soon to resume showings, noting that the rollout of summer blockbusters is an opportune time to reconnect with moviegoers.

Though the Hippodrome was not showing movies, the equipment inside was hard hit by February's storm and awaits repairs, Turner said.

"We experienced quite a bit of damage in that part of the building where we have theaters, and we're working with the insurance company on that," Turner said. "As soon as that's done, we plan to show movies again. We've completed most construction related to the repairs, but we had projectors and sound equipment involved. Everything experienced some damage."

Turner said crews want to reduce the possibility undetected problems will manifest themselves at the most inopportune time.