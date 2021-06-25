Two Waco movie theaters open, two more gearing up

Actor Vin Diesel fixed a menacing gaze upon Lynn and Toni Wadle, sexagenarians from Woodway, as they approached the newly reopened Regal Jewel movie theater on Woodway Drive. Unruffled, the Wadles brushed past Diesel's posterized mug to enjoy his blockbuster, "F9: The Fast Saga."
It was good to be back, they agreed. Toni Wadle, 67, said she harbored concerns COVID-19 had dealt a death blow to the movie industry, that she and Lynn, 69, would be forced to abandon their 40-plus-year love affair with the moviegoing experience that began during their dating days.
Their favorite theater, the 16-screener at 7200 Woodway Drive, went dark about eight months ago. It reopened Thursday night, joining hundreds of Regal-affiliated properties nationwide in proclaiming "lights, camera action," as COVID-19 rides into the sunset, bowed but not yet broken.
The Wadles could not wait any longer. They visited Friday.
As they chatted, a customer toting a tub of popcorn and striding across the parking lot, shouted, "Movie popcorn is back. Isn't it great?"
Their smiles suggested they could not agree more.
"Welcome back. We are open," proclaimed a hand-painted sign. Traffic that trickled in navigated an archway formed by scaffolding and plywood. Contractors applied finishing touches to repairs made necessary by February's sub-zero conditions that caused a sprinkler system to burst.
With the reopening of Regal Jewel, Waco becomes flush with moviegoing options. The AMC Galaxy 16 on South Valley Mills Drive reopened months ago. Meanwhile, Plano-based Cinemark continues work on a 14-screen theater near New Road and the Interstate 35 frontage road. A Cinemark spokesperson said Friday the chain is pushing to open in late September.
Developer Shane Turner in November pulled the plug on first-run movies at his Waco Hippodrome Theatre downtown. But on Friday he confirmed he hopes soon to resume showings, noting that the rollout of summer blockbusters is an opportune time to reconnect with moviegoers.
Though the Hippodrome was not showing movies, the equipment inside was hard hit by February's storm and awaits repairs, Turner said.
"We experienced quite a bit of damage in that part of the building where we have theaters, and we're working with the insurance company on that," Turner said. "As soon as that's done, we plan to show movies again. We've completed most construction related to the repairs, but we had projectors and sound equipment involved. Everything experienced some damage."
Turner said crews want to reduce the possibility undetected problems will manifest themselves at the most inopportune time.
"We want to make sure that when we reopen, we won't have anything that disappoints customers," Turner said. "I think people want to enjoy the movie experience again, the popcorn, the drinks. Some studios are offering on-demand choices, as well as releasing movies to theaters. But I believe people want to get out of the house, and we offer that opportunity in a more intimate setting. We have 75-seat theaters. You're not in a room with 300 people."
The Regal Jewel seats 2,566 people spread over 16 theaters. Traffic was steady but unspectacular at early afternoon Friday, the theater's second day back in action following the lengthy pandemic-related intermission. Management suggested that "F9: The Fast Saga," the latest in the "Fast and Furious" series, should prove attractive going forward.
Regal on Friday scheduled 18 showings of the movie on various screens. Other titles available included "Spirit Untamed," "In the Heights," "Cruella" and "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway," among others.
Most video and arcade games were operational Friday, and the concession stand was well stocked with popcorn, candy, nachos and drinks.
There were no signs posted requiring or suggesting masks, and management referred comment on safety measures to Regal's corporate headquarters, which had not returned phone messages by late Friday afternoon.
Lynn and Toni Wadle said they sampled AMC Galaxy 16 during Regal's absence, but failed to find the experience satisfying.
"We're old, and we don't like changing our ways," Lynn Wadle said. "Going to a movie means two-and-a-half hours of not thinking about bills, not thinking about car payments, not being bothered by someone calling on the phone."
They bought tickets to "F9: The Fast Saga," because they have seen the rest of the series and wanted to continue following the story line.