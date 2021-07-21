Union vote pending for Waco Pilgrim's poultry plant

The Pilgrim's poultry plant in Waco became a polling place Wednesday, employees voting up or down on unionizing the plant.

With votes to be cast late into the evening, including during the shift ending at 9:30 p.m., organizers did not expect results until late Wednesday or early Thursday. They said they may shift organizing efforts to the Sanderson Farms and Cargill poultry plants locally should the opportunity arise.

"Some employees want to have a voice at work, a union, an opportunity to raise issues," said Gonzalo Reyes, organizing director for the United Food and Commercial Workers Union 540 in Dallas.

He joined other organizers who held signs and dispensed pamphlets outside Pilgrim's on Lake Shore Drive. Reyes said the union heard "mixed stories" about working conditions at the facility that employs about 400 people. He said organizers have made their presence felt several weeks, showing up especially during shift changes to make their opinions known and interact with workers leaving and entering.

Information sheets include messages in English and Spanish.

"Voting yes means you want an opportunity to negotiate better wages, better benefits, and better working conditions," one flyer says. "Voting yes means you want a voice and representation from UFCW 540."