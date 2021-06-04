Uzin Utz marks start of work on Waco flooring-products plant

Waco and McLennan County provided more than $2 million in incentives primarily allowing Uzin Utz to recoup costs related to buying land in a Waco industrial district.

A Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce analysis shows the Uzin Utz facility could generate $40 million in wages over 10 years, including those directly to employees and indirectly as money ripples through the local economy.

Uzin Utz marketing director Josh Neuberger said the company hopes to begin production in its Waco plant during the second quarter of next year.

He said a background in science and chemistry is essential to work in research and development, while general skills in production and warehousing "will be a good fit for the manufacturing side" of Waco operations.

"I'm thrilled that Waco's economy continues to grow in 2021 with the addition of Uzin Utz, which is bringing good jobs and great capital investment," Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said in the press release. "This is further evidence that Waco's pro-business approach makes it an ideal place for projects such as this. Many thanks to our partnerships at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce and McLennan County, and welcome to Waco, Uzin Utz."