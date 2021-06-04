Uzin Utz marks start of work on Waco flooring-products plant

Floored by Waco's central location and business philosophy, Uzin Utz broke ground Thursday on a manufacturing plant anchoring a complex that includes research, development and training all in a $34 million package.
Based in Ulm, Germany, Uzin Utz chose Waco to become its second production facility for flooring-related products such as grout to install tile.
"Additionally, the facility will be home to the Uzin Utz North American training center bringing nearly 1,000 flooring professionals annually to the Waco facility for training seminars on various best installation practices of all types of floor coverings," according to a press release distributed at a ceremonial shovel-turning Thursday at Mars Drive and Texas Central Parkway.
There crews will place a 125,000-square-foot manufacturing and warehousing center where 40 production people will make at least $15 an hour, said Kris Collins, who directs economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.
Uzin Utz North America President Matthias Liebert attended Thursday's ceremony.
"The continued growth in the state of Texas, central location of Waco to current raw material suppliers and shared values of the city leadership with our business philosophy made it a natural fit," Liebert said in the press release. "During this unique economic and global situation we have continued to see a strong demand for our products which made a second manufacturing facility necessary to maintain our high standards of product innovation, quality, speed of delivery, and technical service."
Waco and McLennan County provided more than $2 million in incentives primarily allowing Uzin Utz to recoup costs related to buying land in a Waco industrial district.
A Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce analysis shows the Uzin Utz facility could generate $40 million in wages over 10 years, including those directly to employees and indirectly as money ripples through the local economy.
Uzin Utz marketing director Josh Neuberger said the company hopes to begin production in its Waco plant during the second quarter of next year.
He said a background in science and chemistry is essential to work in research and development, while general skills in production and warehousing "will be a good fit for the manufacturing side" of Waco operations.
"I'm thrilled that Waco's economy continues to grow in 2021 with the addition of Uzin Utz, which is bringing good jobs and great capital investment," Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said in the press release. "This is further evidence that Waco's pro-business approach makes it an ideal place for projects such as this. Many thanks to our partnerships at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce and McLennan County, and welcome to Waco, Uzin Utz."
Collins said Uzin Utz's address is across the street from another new manufacturing presence, Zinkpower, which will host grand opening ceremonies next week for its 160,000-square-foot plant to provide hot-dip galvanizing services in support of the structural steel industry. It is the only hot-dipper between the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and San Antonio and will employ about 100 people within four years, Collins said.