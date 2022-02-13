Valentine's Day love lost for Waco businesses during freeze a year ago

She quit taking orders for arrangements Thursday, four days before Valentine's Day, giving her staff ample time to complete their tasks. On Monday, drivers would make about 200 deliveries, not quite the 350 Reed's would undertake once upon a time. The institution at 11th Street and Austin Avenue was founded in 1930, so it has a rich history to draw upon.

The Olive Branch and Spice Village both found themselves all wet last February. The hard freeze burst a sprinkler system in their home, River Square Center at Second Street fronting Franklin Avenue, sending water cascading throughout the premises. Leah Stewart kept her Olive Branch restaurant afloat, sort of, by using a donated church kitchen to prepare her rib-sticking meals for events. She returned in July to River Square, occupying a larger, remodeled space just below Spice Village.

If Saturday is any indication, The Olive Branch has recovered nicely, thanks. It was a treat to the senses, the aroma of breakfast and early lunch wafting to anyone entering River Square's ground floor. The dining room was packed with young and older, a smattering wearing Baylor University's green and gold on a day that would bring comfortable home wins for the Bears' men's basketball team over the University of Texas and the women's basketball team over West Virginia.