Vending machine prices going up for city of Waco, McLennan County

Two bits, four bits, six bits, a dollar, vending machine prices may make customers holler. Inflation and supply chain issues mean snacks and soda pop are fetching 25 cents to 75 cents more than they once did.

"You would not believe it," said Tim Recks, at Automatic Chef Canteen. "Every week we see price increases from Hershey's, Coca-Cola and others. A 20-ounce bottle of water has nearly doubled in price since 2017."

Recks said Automatic Chef Canteen tries to bite the bullet, swallow lower profit margins and keep customers happy, but the company servicing about 2,000 vending machines in Central Texas finally acted.

"Where we might have had a 40% increase on items, we raised prices 20%," Recks said. "Margins are thin as they are."

McLennan County commissioners last week received details about vending prices on county property. They approved a new one-year contract extension with Automatic Chef Canteen to service 33 vending units. Their information packet includes a breakdown of price changes on popular items.

Crackers of a particular size go from 75 cents to $1, while another cracker product jumps from 85 cents to $1.25, a 47% increase. Honey buns, doughnuts and Rice Krispies pastries will increase from $1 to $1.75. Bottle drinks go from $1.50 to $2, can drinks from 75 cents to $1.

A 15-stick gum package and a package of mints each will jump a quarter, to $1.75, and sports drinks will increase a quarter to $2.

The breakdown says energy drinks will remain priced at $3.

Leal's Snacks sales manager Eric Leal said the company should have started raising prices in 2020, anticipating upward pressure in the marketplace. Instead, he began a few months ago placing higher numbers on merchandise.

"We try to be competitive with one another, but at some point, you have to realize your worth," Leal said. "Clients know everyone else is going up.

"I remember back in the day when bottled soda was $1.25. Now it is $1.75, and almost feels as if it should be at $2 soon. We've put it off as long as possible, trying to give customers the best deal possible."

Leal said Leal's Snacks was formed in 2008, when his father, Cesar Leal, rolled Steve's Snacks and Heart of Texas Vending into one.

"We've breathed new life into them," Leal said.

He credited the turnaround to introducing craft coffee and supporting micro markets, small spaces offering food and drink within stores but requiring no staffing.

Recks said convenience stores, H-E-B and Walmart keep Automatic Chef Canteen on its toes. Its prices must remain competitive, and then some.

"We can't overcharge," he said. "We have to be one of the cheaper ways to buy our product. We can't be more expensive than a convenience store."

He said Automatic Chef Canteen avoids entering into contracts with clients, preferring to "do such a good job, you never want to get rid of us." Some national clients, though, demand details in writing.

Contracts typically run one to five years, Recks said.

James Recks, Tim Recks' brother, technically owns the company. His signature appears on the paperwork commissioners considered last week.

"In the past year, we have experienced dramatic price increases in equipment, parts and products and like most everyone else, we find it necessary to pass some of those costs along to maintain our margins," his letter says.

"We do check prices and we are always lower than convenience stores," he said. "I just checked the CEFCO near me and 20-ounce drinks are $2.49 before tax and pastries are $2.29 before tax just for examples of some of our larger sellers. We are about 25% cheaper in our machines."

Tim Recks said sales tax is reflected in machine prices. Automatic Chef Canteen also pays a 23% commission to the county.

County Administrator Dustin Chapman said the county expects to receive commissions totaling $17,500 during the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.

The city of Waco takes a decentralized approach to vending services, director of general services Kelly Holecek said. Department heads and managers choose the vending companies they want to patronize.

"We don't have a citywide contract with any one vending service," Holecek said. "We have around 200 city buildings, and the occupants of those buildings have a say about which provide the best experience."

Holecek said she has noticed prices nudging upward, but changes are not uniform. Seemingly they have risen more rapidly in areas occupied by office staffers in human resources, purchasing, facilities and risk management than in space used by parks department staffers, for example.

Tim Recks said Automatic Chef Canteen has suffered product shortages on and off since the COVID-19 pandemic began raging in spring 2020. He said Mexican soft drink flavorings became scarce, so companies such as his did without. He said in the pandemic's aftermath, as businesses in the United States pursue full production, staffers seemingly have disappeared.

"Where did the people go?" he said. "If everyone works again, that alleviates a huge portion of supply chain issues. Truckers … there have been a lot of retirements in that industry. It's a perfect storm kind of thing."

He said Automatic Chef Canteen remains blessed and busy. He said new industrial operations and new manufacturing facilities create opportunity. The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce's economic development team has busied itself recruiting and landing new businesses building plants locally.

Automatic Chef Canteen employs about 40, and has positions to fill.

