Venue tax backing Waco projects improving after worrisome slump

The county was allocating about $156,000 of that monthly for debt service on the revenue bonds, meaning early results showed a surplus in the making.

But in fiscal 2020, the landscape changed. Only twice did monthly levies on lodging and car rentals exceed $200,000, and in June that year, they plummeted to $71,468. The yearly total stood at $1.7 million, a decline of about $500,000 from the previous fiscal year, county records show.

Led by Magnolia Market at the Silos, Waco had become a popular tourist destination. Its monthly hotel occupancy rates were regularly among the highest among metropolitan areas of the state. But the pandemic took its toll in that regard. For example, the occupancy rate of local hotels hit 82% and 80% in March and June, respectively, of 2019, according to STR, an industry leader in lodging-related market research.

In March 2020, the occupancy rate had slumped to 48%. In April, it fell to 29.5%. In October, it stood at 57%, according to STR findings.

Aggravating this decline, at least appearance-wise, was the hotel building boom Greater Waco was enjoying. Progress was being made on new properties as existing hotels were laying off staffers and shutting doors.