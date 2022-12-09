Waco area economy growing overall, skidding in some areas

One might say Waco's housing market suffered buzzard's luck in October. Builders did not build, and existing homes languished on the market, not selling at the blistering pace they once did. But the average price of homes selling did reach a record $361,430, a 29% year-over-year increase.

Generally speaking, Waco's economy performed well in October, all things considered, said Karr Ingham, an Amarillo-based economist who prepares a monthly look at local trends called the Greater Waco Economic Index. The First National Bank of Central Texas and the Tribune-Herald sponsor the report, which Ingham prepares using data dating to 2000.

The GWEI raw score improved to 152.2 in October from 151.6 in September. It has climbed from 141.7 in October a year earlier.

"The question of the day remains the likelihood of recession in the year ahead," Ingham wrote. "For now, however, the greater Waco economy remains a growth economy though clearly some sectors have weakened in 2022. The construction totals are helping to prop up the Greater Waco Economic Index, and the numbers would be lower absent that contribution."

For the year through October, permits valued at more than $1 billion were issued to build non-residential space: commercial buildings, industrial plants, schools and hotels, for example. That is nearly 57% more than the $652 million in permits issued through October last year, and reflects projects related to the Waco Independent School District's $355 million bond issue and riverfront development that includes a new Baylor University basketball arena.

Ingham said "2022 is turning out to be an extraordinary year for construction in Waco." He said permits issued in October totaled almost $180 million in value, including one for $160 million to erect the Baylor facility.

"That is the third-highest monthly total on record behind only May 2013 in which the permits were issued for McLane Stadium, and October 2020 in which permits were issued for the Amazon fulfillment center," Ingham said. "And in fact, permit valuations have exceeded $100 million in each of the last four months, and the real value of all permits issued in the first ten months of the year exceeded $1 billion with the large October monthly total."

General spending continued its yearlong hot streak in October, hitting $426 million compared with $383 million in October last year. Retail spending through October reached $4.2 billion, a nearly 8% year-over-year jump.

Homebuilding apparently hit the wall in October, Ingham said.

"New housing construction tanked in October with only 18 new single-family residence building permits issued, the lowest monthly total since the 14 permits issued in January 2016," Ingham wrote. "Housing construction permits have fallen off in the second half of the year, and after a strong first half of 2022 the number of permits dipped into negative year-over-year territory in October."

Existing home sales also suffered a late-year swoon.

"Closed sales in October were down by nearly 6% year-over-year. The total for the year-to-date remains positive, but just barely at less than a percent compared to the total through October 2021. … The average price of those sales was sharply higher, however, posting a 29% year-over-year increase in October," Ingham wrote. "The average price for the year-to-date through October is up by over 15% compared to the first ten months of a year ago."

The total value of single-family homes sold in October, $104 million, was up more than 13% compared to a year ago.

Other GWEI categories produced a mixed bag of results.

Spending on autos slumped to $71 million in October from $92 million a year earlier. Hotel and motel revenue rose to $8.7 million from $7.8 million in October a year ago. Payroll employment — the number of people with jobs in the Waco Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes McLennan and Falls counties — increased 3%, to 131,300, in October. The jobless rate fell to 3.4% from 4.2% in October a year earlier, according to the GWEI.

"Auto sales activity has declined in each of the last five months compared to year-ago levels. … Even though the inflation rate remains elevated in the auto sales sector (it is declining, but slowly), and is making the numbers worse, the nominal numbers were down compared to year-ago levels as well."

Ingham said the Waco economy continues to pack a punch, but its performance the past few years has shown wear and tear.

"The mainstay local economic indicators of general real spending and employment remain positive thus far in 2022, but rates of year-over-year growth have clearly slowed after a strong start to the year," he wrote.