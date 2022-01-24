Waco-area employers, governments team for 'inWaco' recruiting push

Visit the L3Harris Technologies website and one encounters row after row of employment positions available, everything from cable assembly supervisors to flight test instrumentation engineers and coating finishers.
Some jobs at the aircraft modification plant located at Texas State Technical College pay six figures. So it may seem understandable L3Harris is partnering with the city of Waco and Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce in a national talent recruitment initiative called "inWaco."
But employee shortages know no boundaries today, said Jennifer Branch, who will oversee inWaco as director of existing industries at the Greater Waco Chamber.
The initiative will seek to put pertinent information about job opportunities and entertainment and lifestyle options in Waco in front of would-be applicants from California to the East Coast.
High-tech jobs remain in play at L3Harris or SpaceX, but restaurants and retailers also are struggling to fill vacancies, help-wanted signs appearing citywide. Even as starting wages rise to $15 an hour in many sectors, managers and owners complain that staffers sometimes leave in the middle of a shift, or during a work week, without offering an explanation.
"We've heard from our members, and the business community at large, that talent is increasingly challenging to find," said Greater Waco Chamber president and CEO Matt Meadors in a news release. "We are responding to their needs by launching a national talent recruitment initiative that introduces prospective new residents to Waco and our outstanding employers."
Via inWaco, the chamber and its partners "will help candidates find great job opportunities and make the move to Waco," Meadors said.
The city of Waco and McLennan County each has pledged $50,000 toward inWaco, and several local employers are underwriting other costs. Besides L3Harris Technologies, the list includes Mars Wrigley Confectionary, Cargill and Hello Bello, which has opened a diaper-making plant in Waco.
"Data suggests that people interested in making a move are looking for more than just opportunities for job growth," Branch said. "Our inWaco website and messaging will feature compelling reasons to call Waco home."
She said she wanted to emphasize inWaco is not an effort to recruit outside Waco, and that locals remain a priority. She said local business partners will provide feedback and serve as a sounding board for efforts to meet current staffing demands and those likely to arise in the future.
"We want to get messaging in the right hands, and there will be many ways of delivering that message," said Branch, mentioning digital marketing, social media and print campaigns, among others. "We assume this will grow over time, and we hope more partners will join. One thing is really important, listening to the needs of business, including our partners, to find out where deficits are. We'll work on a continual basis to gauge workforce needs."
She said staffing challenges top the list of employer complaints.
"Among all employers, all industries, it is a growing concern," said Branch. "It was a problem pre-COVID, and COVID exacerbated the issue."
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said inWaco should well serve those involved in recruiting business and industry to Central Texas.
"I'm involved with meeting some of these prospects after the chamber has completed its evaluation and shared what we have to offer, and they want to know what we're doing to recruit talent, what we're doing to upgrade the skills of the workforce we have here now," Felton said. "If they're going to invest millions, they want to know we're in this thing for the long haul."
Lifestyle images appear liberally throughout the proposed inWaco website.
"There's plenty to do," it says, while showcasing categories such as food and drink, the great outdoors, music and arts. It touts opportunities in advanced manufacturing, aviation/aerospace/defense, health care technology, professionals and financial services and supply chain/logistics.
According to chamber material, the inWaco program represents a strategy that features data mining, or finding individuals based on characteristics and how to best reach them. The creative segment includes advertising and marketing pieces to engage individuals. Strategic ad placement is designed to reach a target audience, and systems track the success of each campaign.