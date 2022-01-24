Waco-area employers, governments team for 'inWaco' recruiting push

Via inWaco, the chamber and its partners "will help candidates find great job opportunities and make the move to Waco," Meadors said.

The city of Waco and McLennan County each has pledged $50,000 toward inWaco, and several local employers are underwriting other costs. Besides L3Harris Technologies, the list includes Mars Wrigley Confectionary, Cargill and Hello Bello, which has opened a diaper-making plant in Waco.

"Data suggests that people interested in making a move are looking for more than just opportunities for job growth," Branch said. "Our inWaco website and messaging will feature compelling reasons to call Waco home."

She said she wanted to emphasize inWaco is not an effort to recruit outside Waco, and that locals remain a priority. She said local business partners will provide feedback and serve as a sounding board for efforts to meet current staffing demands and those likely to arise in the future.