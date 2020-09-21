Waco-area jobless rate drops to 5.4% in August, signaling recovery

That same report shows that the 124,400 employed in August 2020 is about 2,300 more than the 122,100 with jobs in August 2019.

One might think such an increase would mean Waco's jobless rate has dropped year-over-year. But consider the CLF in August this year stood at 131,400 compared with 126,700 in August last year, a difference of 4,700. This would suggest people are moving into the Waco MSA seeking employment. Meanwhile, the number of people without jobs in August last year totaled 4,500, while 7,000 were without jobs in August this year.

More people have jobs, but the rate rises because more also are looking.

"The jobless rate in April was 10.5%. You've never had anything close to being that high, even during the recession of 2008 and 2009," Ingham said. "You have recovered pretty robustly considering the gut punch you took."

He said Waco's resurgence, and its ranking as having the sixth-lowest jobless rate among the 26 largest metro areas in the state, suggests the local economy was hitting on nearly all cylinders before COVID-19 arrived. He said other metro areas suffered devastation as well, particularly those dependent upon a single industry such as oil, but Waco's response speaks to the underlying strength of its economy, which is rooted in diversity.