Waco-area schools lament loss of Chapter 313 tax incentive program

Solar panels and wind farms festooning the Central Texas landscape came about, in part, because renewable energy companies pocketed tax breaks available via Texas’ incentive program dubbed Chapter 313.

But 313 must now RIP, to the chagrin of Mart Independent School District superintendent Betsy Burnett, who urged the Texas Legislature to keep 313 on the books beyond its Dec. 31, 2022, expiration date. That did not happen, and Burnett said small districts will suffer the consequences.

“I’m very disappointed,” Burnett said. “I testified before a committee considering 313-related legislation that might be more business friendly but would potentially hurt schools. Those involved with the bill turned it around, creating something that would benefit everyone. We thought it was a given that this was a win-win for schools and business interests.”

But all legislation preventing 313 from fading into the sunset bogged down without passage. Now the 20-year-old Texas Economic Development Act that allowed school districts to offer tax incentives awaits its fate. Burnett said she “hopes and prays” a remedy gets tacked onto another bill, or the issue gains traction during the multiple special sessions Gov. Abbott vowed to call.