Waco Axe Co. moving; Rage Room, taproom to join downtown

Waco businessman Cory Dickman envisions a good-time trifecta of throwing axes, drinking beer brewed locally and smashing things in fits of rage.
Dickman, a Baylor University graduate from Portland, Oregon, has tested the waters of entrepreneurship locally and determined a bigger Waco Axe Co. at 15th Street and Washington Avenue would fly. Going from 3,000 to 6,000 square feet would enable his ax house to host larger tournaments and provide more space for chilling between turns at flinging steel at targets.
Dickman and his business partners bought a 14,000-square-foot building across the street from Waco Axe Co.'s current address. No longer must he concern himself with what might move in there. Waco Axe Co. itself is the new user, with 8,000 square feet to spare. Dickman said a good friend owns Waco Rage Room, "where people go to smash things," and most assuredly will join the move to Dickman's fun house on Washington Avenue.
Dickman said a third occupant would serve beers brewed in Waco, including those from Brotherwell, Bare Arms, Waco Ale and Southern Roots. Dickman said he and his investors also may dabble in brewing.
Dickman has a robust competitor in the Waco market, Stumpy's Hatchet House at 924 Austin Ave. Scott and Michelle Irwin and partners Shawnna and Chad Latino acquired a Stumpy's franchise after seeing the business featured on TV. Michelle Irwin said the local team poured its own ideas and touches into the venture, and cedar posts from a land-clearing project in China Spring built the 5,500-square-foot, nine-pit venue.
"The majority of our business is Waco-driven, not as much visitor-driven," she said. "We charge $25 an hour, $40 for two hours, and offer discounts to students, teachers, military veterans and first responders. We also have half-price ladies' nights and college nights. We average 250 to 300 people a week, most of those on weekends, and we do have private areas to rent out."
Cutting-edge growth
Dickman said each ax-throwing venue has its fans. He would like to see Waco Axe Co. appear on radar screens beyond the city limits.
"We want to create that experience of hanging out, holding tournaments, bringing other people into Waco, including those who may not be familiar with ax throwing," Dickman said. "Maybe we can generate more economic development and growth to the benefit of hotels and restaurants."
Under the best case scenario, crews would have the building ready for occupancy by October, but November is more likely, Dickman said.
He could see the place filling on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, when shoppers seriously start their Christmas shopping by flocking to stores, sales advertisements and lists in hand. The day for many becomes a bonding experience as they join friends and family in buying and relaxing.
The future home of Waco Axe Co. is not in bad shape, Dickman said.
"Repairs to the roof will cost $40,000 to $50,000, and the facade and parking lot need a little work," he said. "We'll need to repair one blower in the HVAC system, but electrical is in good condition. The space where Waco Axe Co. is going in is wide open. We can put the targets in and redo the floor. We may work with local artists to give the place a creative look."
Waco Axe Co. opened in mid-February last year, and attendance was awesome until March 12, after which the establishment was in survival mode as COVID-19 began its assault. As the pandemic waned, before surging in recent weeks, the business enjoyed a resurgence. He said the same could be said for his Waco Escape Rooms and Waco Pedal Tours.
"Revenue-wise, Escape Rooms did better in March, April, May and June than it did in 2019," Dickman said. "It did show me people wanted to come out and do something again, but be safe while doing it. We were pretty hard on our restrictions. We were requiring masks even before the city mandate, and we cleaned rooms well. We're in a good spot right now."
Waco Axe Co., as currently configured, has eight lanes and eight targets. Each lane accommodates five people, giving the business a 40-person capacity. Patrons pay $20 to hurl to their heart's content for one hour, $35 for two hours. Friday and Saturday nights are the busiest, with Saturday attendance averaging 20 to 30 customers an hour, Dickman said.
"About 90% of the people who come through our door have never thrown an ax, ever," he said. "It starts with the right shoes, closed-toed. If you come in wearing something else, we have some very nice Crocs you can use. We have coaches who are very hands on. They spend the first 5 to 15 minutes teaching you how to hold the ax and how to throw it. Getting the ax to stick can be tough, but unless you're goofing around, it's foolproof."
Insurance
Only people 13 and older may chunk the heavy axes. Younger folks wile away their time at the Nerf board, Dickman said. He has been tempted to lower the age of full participation to 10, but worries that would propel his already hefty insurance premiums to the stratosphere, if he could find a carrier.
Ax throwing is growing in popularity, and Waco Axe Co. now sees regulars, throwing club members and hard-core devotees, he said. He originally stocked his shelves with sharp objects from Lowe's and Home Depot. Now he boasts customers who make and sharpen their own.
"We've gotten a lot more creative than Lowe's," he said with a laugh.
Youth enrolled at Waco Triple Win, a work-based learning program, recently teamed with Dickman to create two Waco Axe Co. trailers that would allow the business to take its act, and axes, on the road.
"Heck, yes, we'd love to go to the Heart O' Texas Fair," Dickman said. "We've really just scratched the surface of what to do with fairs and other events. It's a total no-brainer. We're hoping to hone in on our target market."
Dickman said he and his team have toyed with taking their ax-anchored concept for family fun centers to Texas' largest markets. He said guests at Waco Axe Co. sometimes inquire about partnering with him elsewhere.
"But my philosophy of entrepreneurship is to keep Waco as headquarters," Dickman said. "We can move out to other states, other cities, Houston, Austin or Dallas-Fort Worth, but Waco is a great test market."