Waco Axe Co. moving; Rage Room, taproom to join downtown

"About 90% of the people who come through our door have never thrown an ax, ever," he said. "It starts with the right shoes, closed-toed. If you come in wearing something else, we have some very nice Crocs you can use. We have coaches who are very hands on. They spend the first 5 to 15 minutes teaching you how to hold the ax and how to throw it. Getting the ax to stick can be tough, but unless you're goofing around, it's foolproof."

Insurance

Only people 13 and older may chunk the heavy axes. Younger folks wile away their time at the Nerf board, Dickman said. He has been tempted to lower the age of full participation to 10, but worries that would propel his already hefty insurance premiums to the stratosphere, if he could find a carrier.

Ax throwing is growing in popularity, and Waco Axe Co. now sees regulars, throwing club members and hard-core devotees, he said. He originally stocked his shelves with sharp objects from Lowe's and Home Depot. Now he boasts customers who make and sharpen their own.

"We've gotten a lot more creative than Lowe's," he said with a laugh.

Youth enrolled at Waco Triple Win, a work-based learning program, recently teamed with Dickman to create two Waco Axe Co. trailers that would allow the business to take its act, and axes, on the road.