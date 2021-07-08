Waco-based Neighborly selling to New York private equity firm

Neighborly is the corporate parent of 28 business brands involved in improving, repairing and enhancing consumers' homes and property. The lineup's household names include Window Genie, Mr. Handyman, Mosquito Joe and Mr. Electric.

The Neighborly campus sprawls across acreage at 1020 N. University Parks Drive, its sign visible to those passing near Cameron Park and Lake Brazos. It supports more than 4,800 franchisees collectively serving more than 10 million customers in nine countries. Franchisees often travel to Waco for training in new techniques. Last November, when it announced Neighborly would open a second headquarters in the Irving-Las Colinas area in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, Neighborly employed about 300 at its Waco campus, the company said.

Bidwell, responding to questions about the sale's impact on Waco, said Waco and Las Colinas both would continue serving as headquarters.

Last November, addressing Neighborly's second location, Bidwell said the company for some time pursued a new hub in North Texas "that is perfectly suited for the continued growth of our worldwide business." He said Irving leaders already had welcomed Neighborly "with open arms, and we are excited … to call this community our second home." Bidwell said the Las Colinas site would afford easier access to D-FW International Airport.