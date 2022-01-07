Waco becoming haven for trailer companies

Alcom officials could not be reached for comment Friday.

Alcom LLC dates to 2006 and has grown to include manufacturing facilities in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Bonner, Montana; Winslow, Maine; Deland, Florida; and now Waco. A timeline on its website shows it launched the E-Z Hauler line in 2006, introduced an all-aluminum livestock trailer chassis in 2015, and once bought an ice rink in Maine that became a welding shop.

It entered into an agreement with Polaris Industries to produce trailers under the Polaris and Victory brands, according to that timeline.

Aspen Custom Trailers has opened its 58,000-square-foot plant on Texas Central Parkway. The company based in Alberta, Canada, announced in 2020 it had chosen Waco for its first greenfield operation in the United States.

Aspen said it would employ 80 within a few years.

Though not in the trailer business, Emerald Transformer announced this week it will place a factory on five acres at 5652 North State Highway 6.