Waco-born Central Freight Lines calls it quits after nearly a century

"This comes as a surprise to us, and we are definitely sad to see the business close," said Collins in an interview. "Right now, our thoughts are with employees. We are reaching out to the company to see how we can assist those displaced find work with other employers in the area.

"I think there are lots of carriers still needing drivers, even locally, as job postings would indicate," Collins said. "It should be relatively easy for those individuals to transition to new employment if they want to. It also provides an opportunity to re-skill into a different industry, if they'd like."

Ray Perryman, a Waco-based economist with a national reputation, said in an email: "Central Freight Lines is a storied Waco institution that will be sorely missed. Its origins date to the very beginning of freight transportation by truck. My personal memories go fondly back to the early 1970s, when one of the senior executives taught my college Sunday School class."

Trucking is a highly competitive industry, and combined with the shifts in freight shipping patterns, strategic decisions have proved challenging.