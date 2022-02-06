Waco business building new world headquarters

A Waco company enjoying a growth spurt during the COVID-19 pandemic is building a new world headquarters on Texas Central Parkway.
Support Services Group, which helps other companies' customers get questions answered and problems solved, is developing a five-structure campus on 8 acres at 601 Texas Central Parkway. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday will celebrate the completion of two buildings totaling 39,500 square feet.
Three other buildings remain on the drawing board. Each will cover 15,000 square feet. Local architectural firm RBDR designed the complex, and CWA Construction, also with a local address, serves as general contractor, spokesperson Sarah Mai said in a press release.
Support Services Group operates what some might consider a call center, but Mai said its offerings are more diverse. It was founded in 1998 with a mission "to deliver extraordinary customer care for brands that prioritize customer satisfaction and loyalty," she said. It offers what she called tailored solutions for technical support, customer care, e-commerce and retail, sales support, membership services, travel options and more.
"Our entry level pay is $11 to $18 an hour, depending on program and positions," Mai said in an email response to questions. "But we are frequently looking to fill experienced leadership and management roles as well."
Support Services Group has 25 physical locations in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe and Asia, "as well as an expansive network of global work-from-home hubs," Mai said in the press release. She said the company employs about 10,000 people globally, a tenth of those in Central Texas or within a 300-mile radius of Waco. Since its founding it has operated at 13th Street and Mary Avenue, an area enjoying an economic resurgence.
Its centers operate 24 hours a day, and the company is hiring constantly.
"Most calls are inbound, but we do offer outbound," Mai said in an interview. "Many staffers work exclusively with one particular client."
Clients range from "start-ups with aggressive growth trajectories to Fortune 500 companies," according to the press release. Mai said the new global headquarters in Waco will become a service hub to clients, "including leading names in streaming services, subscription clubs, and telecom providers."
She did not identify specific clients for publication. She said SSG in 2020 acquired the land on Texas Central Parkway it is developing, having enjoyed tremendous growth during the pandemic and through acquisitions.
"We are super excited about what we've accomplished as a company, and we want to share it with our community," Mai said of the ribbon-cutting ceremony SSG will hold Wednesday afternoon.