Waco business building new world headquarters

Support Services Group has 25 physical locations in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe and Asia, "as well as an expansive network of global work-from-home hubs," Mai said in the press release. She said the company employs about 10,000 people globally, a tenth of those in Central Texas or within a 300-mile radius of Waco. Since its founding it has operated at 13th Street and Mary Avenue, an area enjoying an economic resurgence.

Its centers operate 24 hours a day, and the company is hiring constantly.

"Most calls are inbound, but we do offer outbound," Mai said in an interview. "Many staffers work exclusively with one particular client."

Clients range from "start-ups with aggressive growth trajectories to Fortune 500 companies," according to the press release. Mai said the new global headquarters in Waco will become a service hub to clients, "including leading names in streaming services, subscription clubs, and telecom providers."

She did not identify specific clients for publication. She said SSG in 2020 acquired the land on Texas Central Parkway it is developing, having enjoyed tremendous growth during the pandemic and through acquisitions.

"We are super excited about what we've accomplished as a company, and we want to share it with our community," Mai said of the ribbon-cutting ceremony SSG will hold Wednesday afternoon.

