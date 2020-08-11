Waco businesses, community gearing up for life with changes to Big 12 football

Julie Keith, fourth-generation owner of Vitek’s in Waco, said on most days Baylor is playing at home, her barbecue business is bustling, filled with Baylor alumni clamoring for the Gut Packs they remember eating during their college days.

“They haven’t canceled the season yet, and we are just rolling with the punches right now,” Keith said. “You just have to adapt to this new world and make changes. Right now, we are in survival mode.”

Sammy Citrano’s George’s restaurants entertain large crowds on game days and sponsor a large “party zone” tailgating tent across Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from McLane Stadium.

Citrano said he is hoping Baylor and the Big 12 decide to play this season, but said even if they do, he is considering not setting up the party zone because of health concerns.

“At 25%, people wearing masks all the time, it would be hard to manage,” he said. “If they cancel the season, even if they have a season, it definitely would be detrimental to our business. People like to come out to escape and be with their friends. We need something positive to happen, and hopefully, that is football. But safety first. Always safety first.”