Waco businesses on their own to require masks; Trespass enforcement remains option

McNamara said officers will not get involved in issues involving masks, but will respond to calls arising from a customer's refusal to wear a mask.

"It's probably going to happen, and if we can defuse the situation by telling the person to take off or to leave unless he puts on the mask, that's what we will try to do," McNamara said in a phone interview.

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton on Tuesday ordered that visitors to county facilities are not required to wear a face covering or mask, "but are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings over the nose and mouth wherever it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household."

County department heads and elected officials will determine if their employees must wear a mask, according to the order.

McLennan County commissioners unanimously voted to support the order Felton issued. But Commissioner Patricia Miller said she would prefer a statement strongly recommending the wearing of masks.

She said the pandemic has left the public "battle worn," and accepting of opportunities to abandon masks, even applying faulty information to do so.