Waco businesses on their own to require masks; Trespass enforcement remains option

The state is removing its muscle in the shoving match over wearing masks to prevent COVID-19, but business owners and managers still may call law enforcement to deal with customers refusing to follow their rules.
A pizzeria, hair salon, grocery store or any other entity may require masks, and noncompliance could set in motion events that include the arrival of a police officer or sheriff's deputy. The offending party may face charges of disorderly conduct or criminal trespass, more if the situation escalates.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order saying the state would not required the public to wear masks upon entering public places, effective March 10. Business owners maintain the right to require masks on the premises.
Some proprietors worry that without state enforcement, they may face backlash from customers unwilling to comply with masking directives.
They say they hope confrontations remain few and far between.
"Masks will be required. We want to protect customers as well as ourselves," said Donna Carroll, who owns Golden's Book Exchange on Franklin Avenue. "I still feel that wearing masks is what we should do. Not everyone has been vaccinated, and there are still plenty of cases. The governor's order? I think it was a little premature, though I'm sure there are reasons for it.
"I think it came on kind of fast."
Carroll said Golden's Book Exchange has required buyers and browsers to wear masks since the state mandated face coverings. She said the process has gone smoothly, partly because "readers are intelligent people."
Reminded that Golden's still may summon legal assistance to deal with non-mask-wearing patrons, Carroll said, "I wouldn't do that."
Waco Assistant City Manager Ryan Holt, who rose through the ranks of the Waco Police Department, even serving as chief before his move to the city manager's office, said a business choosing to require masks falls into the same category as those with signs proclaiming "no shirt, no shoes, no service."
"It's going to fall under the criminal trespass statute," Holt said. "You can legally be asked to leave a business, and the owner can call the Waco Police Department, or whatever jurisdiction, to enforce criminal trespass."
McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara likewise said store owners have the right to require customers to wear masks in their stores. If they refuse and become belligerent, the customer could be charged with disorderly conduct, McNamara said. If they are asked to leave and refuse, the offense could become criminal trespass. Both offenses are Class B misdemeanors punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a fine up to $2,000.
McNamara said officers will not get involved in issues involving masks, but will respond to calls arising from a customer's refusal to wear a mask.
"It's probably going to happen, and if we can defuse the situation by telling the person to take off or to leave unless he puts on the mask, that's what we will try to do," McNamara said in a phone interview.
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton on Tuesday ordered that visitors to county facilities are not required to wear a face covering or mask, "but are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings over the nose and mouth wherever it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household."
County department heads and elected officials will determine if their employees must wear a mask, according to the order.
McLennan County commissioners unanimously voted to support the order Felton issued. But Commissioner Patricia Miller said she would prefer a statement strongly recommending the wearing of masks.
She said the pandemic has left the public "battle worn," and accepting of opportunities to abandon masks, even applying faulty information to do so.
"I was in Walmart recently, and an elderly woman wearing no mask was standing right behind me," Miller said during the commissioners' Zoom meeting. "She was told a mask was needed to enter, that she would have to go get one. Her response was, 'I didn't think we had to wear those things anymore.'"
The city of Waco announced Tuesday that it will continue to require masks in city facilities and on city property as part of COVID-19 safety protocols.
The city is weighing procedures for private events on city-owned property.
Acknowledging the new options that come with the statewide executive order, Waco's announcement urges the public to show kindness "as local businesses make decisions about the best way to follow the order and protect the health and safety of their customers and employees."
Todd Millerd, who manages Waco Running Co. downtown, said he is inclined to make masks optional for the public, mandatory for employees.
The lifting of the statewide masking edict may create more awkwardness, Millerd said.
"Even with the mandates that required masks, we had people try to claim they had medical exemptions," he said. "We basically told them, 'You can't be in the store without a mask.' Now there's nothing to back us up.
"I would hope the city and county would at least stress that vaccinations are not going to be complete until the end of May, and stress that masks should be worn at least that long. This has become a political issue as opposed to a health issue. If you take any kind of stance, that's seen as a political thing. That has become the awkward point."
Matt Coen, who directs operations at a downtown shop, The Findery, said employees will continue wearing masks to be safe and courteous.
Interaction with guests includes meeting customers from outside Texas "who don't necessarily agree with our policies," he said.
At Crunch Fitness, a manager who asked not to be identified by name, said Tuesday corporate meetings were addressing masking policy.
"I'm sure we'll have something in place at start of business Wednesday," he said. "Currently, masks are required as you enter and leave. They are not required on the gym floor as long as social distancing is maintained.
"You do not need one while working at a piece of machinery," he said.