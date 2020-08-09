Waco businesses reaping rewards from grant program

“We took our first load into Canada last year,” Muhammad said.

Denitia Blount, from Colorado, studied education at Baylor University, taught school 17 years and moved back to Texas with her husband, Norris Blount, a former defensive back for the Bears who played briefly with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons before founding Excelsior Staffing.

Norris Blount also served as sports chaplain for Baylor, having studied for the ministry at Covington Theological Seminary in Georgia.

Denitia Blount launched a business in Waco, Oh My Juice, which sells fresh juices, salads and smoothies from space on South Second Street. It overlooks the Wingstop restaurant in The Shops at River Square Center.

Securing a $5,000 grant “was a godsend,” Denitia Blount said. “It allowed us to move our operations curbside and to offer delivery. The transition was a beast, as it represented a whole different way to do business.”

The money also allowed Blount to keep her nine-person staff employed full-time, except for a two-week stretch when part-timing became a necessity.

Blount said she also received money through the Payroll Protection Program meant to help business owners through the COVID-19 rough patch.