Waco, county approve $400,000 grant for Texas Meter and Device move

“It’s just going to make our city that much more desirable to live in,” Council Member Hector Sabido said.

Council Member John Kinnaird said the council had to balance the interests of incoming businesses with the interests of the people they would employ.

“I appreciate this first step,” Kinnaird said. “I’m looking forward to more strategic discussions in the coming months.”

Council Member Andrea Barefield also said there is more to be done.

“This is but the first step in how we advance and move the needle forward for our people first, but for our businesses,” Barefield said.

The county’s vote on the new minimum wages could come as early as next week, Administrator Dustin Chapman said.

County Judge Scott Felton said he supports raising the minimum but the county also needs to make job training a priority to support its industry-recruiting efforts.

He said companies considering Waco and McLennan County need more than warm bodies, but instead need to be convinced talent is available.