Waco, county approve $400,000 grant for Texas Meter and Device move

Texas Meter and Device will pocket $400,000 in incentive money and get a $54,000 tax break to relocate from downtown Waco to an industrial district across town.
Besides approving the grant to the company, which was founded in 1937 and survived a fire, the Waco City Council voted to increase from $12 to $15 the minimum hourly wage a business must pay to qualify for grants from the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp. The council also voted to set a new minimum average wage of $17.50 per hour to qualify for economic development incentives.
The city and county split the cost of Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp. grants evenly, and both entities must approve them. McLennan County commissioners will vote soon on the new minimums, which would take effect Oct. 1. Commissioners already approved their portion of the $400,000 economic development grant for Texas Meter and Device, which requires the company keep up the old minimum-qualifying wage of $12 per hour.
“It’s really recognition of where the market has gone,” Waco City Manager Bradley Ford said last week. “Many different jobs in McLennan County have been increasing (pay) over the years, and we haven’t modified our $12 an hour base wage since 2001.”
Ford said $12 in 2001 would equal about $18 today when adjusted for inflation.
During a business session Tuesday, council members said the updated wage requirement is a move in the right direction.
“It’s just going to make our city that much more desirable to live in,” Council Member Hector Sabido said.
Council Member John Kinnaird said the council had to balance the interests of incoming businesses with the interests of the people they would employ.
“I appreciate this first step,” Kinnaird said. “I’m looking forward to more strategic discussions in the coming months.”
Council Member Andrea Barefield also said there is more to be done.
“This is but the first step in how we advance and move the needle forward for our people first, but for our businesses,” Barefield said.
The county’s vote on the new minimum wages could come as early as next week, Administrator Dustin Chapman said.
County Judge Scott Felton said he supports raising the minimum but the county also needs to make job training a priority to support its industry-recruiting efforts.
He said companies considering Waco and McLennan County need more than warm bodies, but instead need to be convinced talent is available.
The $400,000 grant for Texas Meter and Device is in exchange for the company relocating to a $3.5 million, 50,000- to 70,000-square-foot building to be built at Bagby Avenue and Gateway Boulevard. Texas Meter employs more than 100, including 60 locally, and the local positions, paying a minimum of $12 per hour, must be preserved as a condition of the grant.
The city’s $54,000 tax break over the next five years would equate to about 40% of the expected increase in property taxes.
An investment group based in the Czech Republic placing a mixed-use development called Pivovar at Eighth Street and Jackson Avenue confirmed it will buy the Texas Meter and Device complex next door and build an office tower, if its research indicates a demand for such space.
Pivovar, now under construction, will feature a Czech-themed restaurant, brewery and bakery, with hotel rooms on the upper floors.
