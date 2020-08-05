Waco, county approve $450,000 in grants for companies bringing operations to Waco

The McLennan County Commissioners Court and Waco City Council approved $450,000 in deals Tuesday with Laminate Technologies of Texas and Ryonet Corp. that may bring 50 jobs to Waco paying a minimum of $13 per hour, fill two vacant buildings and generate more than $4 million in investments.

Ryonet Corp., which sells commercial screen-printing equipment, proposes to relocate operations in Atlanta, Georgia, and Edgerton, Kansas, to a vacant building at 215 Cotton Drive, behind the Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat dealership at 201 West Loop 340. Ryonet would get $110,000 from the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp. in exchange for making at least $120,000 in property investments and hiring at least 10 people making a minimum of $13.50 an hour, plus benefits.

Laminate Technologies of Texas’ $340,000 Economic Development Corp. grant would come with requirements to spend about $4 million renovating a building on 37 acres at 1001 West Loop 340, and to fill 40 new jobs paying a minimum of $13 and hour, plus benefits, with the average wage of the jobs hitting at least $35,000 per year.