Waco couple to open Bitty & Beau's, a coffeehouse with inclusive workforce

For the Sauers, the journey began a few days after Mark was laid off.

On a whim, he did an online search for Bitty & Beau’s, a company he often partnered with at work. It so happened that the company had just announced that they would begin franchising their coffee shop, Amy Sauer said.

After that, Amy Sauer said she knew the couple had to apply because they loved both the idea behind the coffee shop and the idea of a franchise.

She credits the smooth process of finding a building to God’s providence and to her real estate agent Gregg Glime, who stayed on top of the market to get the best location.

Waco general manager Grace Casper is a believer in the coffee shop's mission. Casper graduated from Baylor University last May with a degree in marketing and entrepreneurship.

She said her hope for the coffee shop is for people to come in and “have a happy cup of coffee.”

“It is crazy, because I've always had this dream of opening up a coffee shop for individuals with disabilities to work at,” Casper said.