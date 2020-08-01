Waco Downtown Farmers Market staying fresh amid challenges

Vendors pay a flat rate of $30 to display their goods and goodies for three hours, Erickson-Bruce said. The market will return to its former four-hour schedule of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting next month, she said.

Before departing to its present location, Waco Downtown Farmers Market was ensconced near the 400 block of University Parks Drive, in a shaded grove near the banks of Lake Brazos. Planning for a $100 million riverfront project first dubbed Brazos Promenade, now simply Riverfront, to include dining, entertainment and lodging options, uprooted the market and sent it packing.

“We would like to move back to that site, which has been the plan since we left there,” Erickson-Bruce said. “We’re waiting for the development to move along. We were not far from the old fire department training tower, which is no longer there. We moved to an iconic location next to the courthouse. The county has been great to work with, and many farmers markets around the country are near courthouses. But our main reason for wanting to return is that we miss the trees, the live oaks, and we were near a waterway.”