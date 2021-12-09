Waco economic snapshot shows continued improvement

The GWEI in October attained a 142.2 raw score, up from 141.9 in September and from 132 in October last year. The index suffered its “trough,” or low point, in June 2020, when it fell to 129.4, Ingham reported.

“The Waco metro area economy is putting together an impressive year of growth, and that will be the case no matter what happens to the Greater Waco Economic Index in the final two months of the year, not that there is any reason to suspect the index will not continue to improve in November and December as well,” Ingham wrote.

Ingham uses sales tax rebates to Waco, Bellmead, Beverly Hills, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, McGregor, Robinson, West and Woodway to calculate spending.

About a year ago at this time, Amazon began construction on its 700,000-square-foot fulfillment center on Exchange Parkway. Construction was valued at more than $250 million, which pushed the total dollar valuation of building permits issued in October last year to $284 million. Building permit valuation dropped drastically, to $14.7 million, in October this year.