Waco economy benefiting from regional operations, hotel bookings

Automaking operations and other high-tech ventures are popping up north and south of Waco, and the city stands to benefit from spillover, an economic development specialist said.

“We’re already experiencing inquires from suppliers,” said Kris Collins, the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce’s industry recruiter, during a Zoom meeting Friday with several invited business people.

The Zoom session was devoted to Karr Ingham’s Greater Waco Economic Index results for August. Ingham, an economist from Amarillo, prepares a monthly snapshot of local trends using data pegged to the year 2000 and applying 100 as a baseline. The GWEI raw score was unchanged between July and August, a good thing considering it hit a record 140.7 in July.

Retail spending hit almost $419 million in August, an 8% jump from August last year, when COVID-19 was dragging down the economy. Spending for the year through August stands at almost $3 billion, a $400 million year-over-year increase.