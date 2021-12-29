Waco economy brings recovery, long list of industrial developments in 2021

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Knauf Insulation chose McGregor's industrial park for a new manufacturing facility. The German company is erecting a 600,000-square-foot hub to make and distribute building materials, which is expected to employ more than 150 people at full capacity.

Mississippi-based Hesselbein Tire Southwest will place a $17 million, 259,000-square-foot distribution center near Texas State Technical College. Hesselbein wholesales tires to retailers.

Winning the tongue-twister award was Uzin Utz North America, another German company that found Waco appealing. It broke ground in June on a $34 million facility where crews must put their best feet forward, making grout for tile installation, as well as patching and self-leveling compounds.

Construction continued on the $250 million, 700,000-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center on Exchange Parkway, a facility company officials said would employ at least 1,000 people making at least $15 an hour, plus benefits. Initially, Amazon said the center would open in 2021, but the chamber's Collins said the delivery of equipment has been slowed by supply chain issues.