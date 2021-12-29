Waco economy brings recovery, long list of industrial developments in 2021

The local economy served up quite the smorgasbord in 2021, everything from a new 14-screen Cinemark theater, Czech-themed brewhouse and restaurant and a Topgolf family attraction to improving jobless numbers, a $668 million Air Force contract for L3Harris and a promise by Elon Musk that SpaceX will build a second plant locally to make rockets, eventually for Mars-bound missions.
Locals began spending more on homes and cars. The Waco Metropolitan Statistical Area by May had recovered all the jobs lost to COVID-19, Texas economist Karr Ingham reported at the time. The lodging industry, staggered by the pandemic, has steadily recuperated. Hotel revenue through October doubled compared to 2020, and Waco's occupancy rate again finds itself in enviable territory compared to other Texas cities, said Carla Pendergraft, who markets the Waco Convention Center.
The housing industry remains a wonder. Homes sold in November fetched an average $277,986, well above the $236,650 a year earlier, local real estate analyst Ashton Gustafson said. A home selling in November lingered on the market 32 days, quite a dip from last November's 55-day norm. Real estate agents say an inventory shortage remains the only bug in the ointment.
Preliminary figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show 128,000 people had jobs locally in November, a 4,700-person jump year-over-year.
But the year ended with a flat tire, venerable Central Freight Lines announcing it would cease operations that W.W. "Woody" Callan started 96 years ago in Waco. Central leaders said chronic debt necessitated the move that put 2,100 employees nationwide out of a job as the Christmas holidays arrived.
Waco's power couple, Chip and Joanna Gaines, bought the longtime Waco Tribune-Herald building at Ninth Street and Franklin Avenue, announcing it would become Magnolia headquarters. The Tribune-Herald, meanwhile, relocated to the third floor of River Square Center, 213 Mary Ave., a floor above the Spice Village shop amalgamation tourists find irresistible.
It was tough to track new industrial moves without a scorecard in 2021. Kris Collins, the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce's economic development guru, was a fixture at Waco City Council and McLennan County Commissioners Court meetings, sharing information about prospects looking at Greater Waco or choosing Central Texas over far-flung communities nationwide.
Companies signing on the dotted line included S2A Modular, a California-based company that broke ground on a 200,000-square-foot factory in Waco's Texas Central Park industrial area. It announced plans to invest $30 million on a production facility and showroom for its modular homes, and to liberally use solar panels to cut energy costs.
Knauf Insulation chose McGregor's industrial park for a new manufacturing facility. The German company is erecting a 600,000-square-foot hub to make and distribute building materials, which is expected to employ more than 150 people at full capacity.
Mississippi-based Hesselbein Tire Southwest will place a $17 million, 259,000-square-foot distribution center near Texas State Technical College. Hesselbein wholesales tires to retailers.
Winning the tongue-twister award was Uzin Utz North America, another German company that found Waco appealing. It broke ground in June on a $34 million facility where crews must put their best feet forward, making grout for tile installation, as well as patching and self-leveling compounds.
Construction continued on the $250 million, 700,000-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center on Exchange Parkway, a facility company officials said would employ at least 1,000 people making at least $15 an hour, plus benefits. Initially, Amazon said the center would open in 2021, but the chamber's Collins said the delivery of equipment has been slowed by supply chain issues.
Elsewhere, Mars Wrigley is investing $58 million in its Waco candy plant. Cargill will add deli-slice capabilities to its Lake Shore Drive operation, creating 125 new jobs. SpaceX, meanwhile, generated more headlines when it announced it would place a $150 million plant in McGregor to make Raptor engines, the driving force behind Musk's vision for colonizing Mars.
Musk's move will create an estimated 400 new jobs by 2026.
Then there is the "wow" factor to be considered.
Collins and the chamber, working with stakeholders, assign code names to economic development projects for secrecy's sake before they go public. A list unveiled earlier this year included quite an eye-opener, "Project Darwin Biggest," which represents a $3.5 billion investment and would create 4,200 jobs.
The effective date of that entry on the list was June 2021.
Collins and others would say only there is no guarantee Greater Waco would land such a monstrous fish, but conceded its presence on the prospect list was no accident. Such a beast has touched base more than once.