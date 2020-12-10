Waco economy recovering, though hotel revenue down 40%

A $200 million permit to build an Amazon fulfillment center worked wonders for the Waco economy in October, but other factors including spending, employment, auto sales and home sales also contributed to the area’s continued recovery from a pandemic-fueled cratering, Texas economist Karr Ingham reported.
“Economic conditions should only continue to improve in late 2020 and moving into 2021,” Ingham wrote in his update on local trends released Thursday for a monthly report sponsored by the Tribune-Herald and the First National Bank of Central Texas.
He uses data dating to 2000 to assign a score to his Greater Waco Economic Index, which moved to 132.3 in October from 131.1 in September.
“The promise of a vaccine for the coronavirus provides a significant light at the end of the COVID tunnel and represents the best and fastest hope that economic activity can begin to normalize sooner rather than later in Waco and beyond,” Ingham said in summarizing his findings for October.
Fueling the October fire were permits issued to build $251 million in facilities, including the more than 2-million-square-foot Amazon facility on Exchange Parkway. Work continues on the venue that will employ more than 1,000 upon its completion next year and will pay at least $15 an hour, plus benefits.
This is not a monthly record, falling short of the $282 million in permits issued in May 2013. That figure included about $250 million in permits to build Baylor University’s McLane Stadium.
Momentum generated by Amazon and by a newly announced 450,000-square-foot, $100 million Envases aluminum-can manufacturing plant bound for Texas Central Park should generate momentum going into next year, said Kris Collins, industry recruiter for the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.
Employment growth locally continues at an eye-opening pace, said Collins, who presented Ingham’s findings during a Zoom meeting of several invited business leaders. The Waco metropolitan area lost 11,300 jobs between February and April, when COVID-19 was unleashed, but has regained about 11,000 of those. The jobless rate, however, stood at 5.4% in October compared to 3.2% in October 2019.
“That gap is also closing but may take a few months longer to return to ‘normal’ levels,” Ingham reported on the higher unemployment rate.
Collins said the Waco labor market is growing, indicating people are moving here to find work that may be lacking in other areas. That phenomenon puts upward pressure on the jobless rate, she said during her presentation.
Spending continues to gain footing, retail sales through October totaling $3.16 billion, a 1.2% improvement over the first 10 months last year.
“The fact that the running year-to-date total only fell below its year-ago level once, and only slightly at -0.2% in June, suggests that the households and businesses in the metro area did an extraordinary job of keeping the greater Waco economy afloat during the worst of economic times,” Ingham wrote.
Ingham’s report reflects October rebates based on sales in August reported to the Texas Comptroller’s Office in September. This week, Waco and its neighbors received December rebates reflecting October sales reported in November. The Comptroller’s Office sent Waco a $3.45 million rebate, a 3.2% increase from last December, according to the office’s updated report.
Auto spending in Waco continues to roll, reaching $70 million in October, a 16.3% increase from October last year, Ingham reported. Collins said the year-over-year increase is impressive considering the industry “has enjoyed multiple years of growth.”
Hotel revenue continues to suffer, battered by COVID-19’s impact on the travel industry. Local revenues through October totaled $30.6 million, down almost 40% from the same period last year, Ingham said.
Home sales remain brisk, totaling 291 sales in October and almost 2,900 for the year, both well above figures from last year, according to Ingham.
“Other than the COVID-19-based declines in sales in April and May, home sales have been setting records all year long and that remains the case through October with a monthly sales record, and a record 2,840 homes sold through the first 10 months of the year,” Ingham wrote.
Kelly Realtors agent Ashley Weist said she continues to see interest in Waco property from buyers and investors statewide and nationwide.
“The whole state of California has decided to move here, or to Austin,” Weist said.
She suggested half the inquires she receives are from Californians.
Buyers run the gamut from retirees and empty-nesters to college graduates choosing to pursue careers locally. Military veterans love Texas “because their benefits go further here,” Weist said. She recently worked a deal with a vet living in Alaska who considered property only in Texas or Arizona, she said.
Demand continues to drive up home prices, Ingham reported.
Through the first 10 months of the year, the average sales price in the Waco area is up by 9.6% compared to last year’s average, “which in turn was up by 8% compared to the previous year,” Ingham wrote.
“The Greater Waco metro area economy continues to prove its resilience in the face of incredible downward pressures in 2020, rebounding after the difficult months of April and May to the point where we continue to talk about record totals/averages in many components of the GWEI, and employment numbers that are very near pre-pandemic levels,” Ingham wrote.
