Waco economy recovering, though hotel revenue down 40%

A $200 million permit to build an Amazon fulfillment center worked wonders for the Waco economy in October, but other factors including spending, employment, auto sales and home sales also contributed to the area’s continued recovery from a pandemic-fueled cratering, Texas economist Karr Ingham reported.

“Economic conditions should only continue to improve in late 2020 and moving into 2021,” Ingham wrote in his update on local trends released Thursday for a monthly report sponsored by the Tribune-Herald and the First National Bank of Central Texas.

He uses data dating to 2000 to assign a score to his Greater Waco Economic Index, which moved to 132.3 in October from 131.1 in September.

“The promise of a vaccine for the coronavirus provides a significant light at the end of the COVID tunnel and represents the best and fastest hope that economic activity can begin to normalize sooner rather than later in Waco and beyond,” Ingham said in summarizing his findings for October.

Fueling the October fire were permits issued to build $251 million in facilities, including the more than 2-million-square-foot Amazon facility on Exchange Parkway. Work continues on the venue that will employ more than 1,000 upon its completion next year and will pay at least $15 an hour, plus benefits.